NCHSAA shortens football season and reduces number of state champs starting in 2021-22

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors approved two significant changes to high school football Thursday.

The association reduced the maximum number of games teams can play from 11 to 10 and reduced the number of state champions that will be crowned from eight to four, starting with the 2021-22 school year.

A number of items were on the board’s agenda for its annual winter meeting, including potentially changing the sports calendar for this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the NCHSAA decided not to alter the schedule, which has volleyball and cross country competing now, swimming and diving starting Monday and basketball games beginning Jan. 4.

Instead, it made significant changes for football.

