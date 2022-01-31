 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals return to Greensboro Aquatic Center
Robert R. Sawyer Invitational Meet

The NCHSAA will hold swimming and diving regionals Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

 Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record

What

NCHSAA Central Regional swimming and diving championships

When

Thursday-Saturday

Where

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Cost

Admission $6, parking $5

Entries

Online at www.nchsaa.org/sports/swimming-and-diving 

SCHEDULE

Diving

Thursday, all classifications, boys warmups 8-8:45 a.m., competition; girls warmups for 45 minutes following boys competition, competition.

Swimming

Friday, Class 2-A/1-A, warmups 3:05-4 p.m., coaches' meeting 4:05, competition; Saturday, Class 3-A, warmups 7:35-8:30 a.m., coaches' meeting 8:35, competition; Saturday, Class 4-A, warmups 3:05-4 p.m., coaches' meeting 4:05, competition.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

