NCHSAA to announce sites for regional basketball finals Wednesday

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has tweaked its format for Saturday's regional basketball championship games. Instead of the games being playing on the home court of the higher seed, as the association indicated in February, or playing regional finals at college venues, the NCHSAA will choose one regional site for both the boys and girls games in each classification.

For area teams, that means the Class 4-A West boys and girls championship games will be played at one site, the Class 3-A West boys and girls championship games at another, etc. The sites, times and ticket information will be announced by the NCHSAA on Wednesday morning.

"We have been in contact with schools in each respective region regarding the possibility of hosting these contests on Saturday," the NCHSAA said in an email to athletics directors of participating schools.

Game times will be set by the host schools and will be either noon and 2 p.m., 2 and 4 p.m., or 4 and 6 p.m.

Area teams still competing in the playoffs are: Northern Guilford girls (Class 4-A), Smith boys (Class 3-A), North Davidson girls (Class 3-A), Winston-Salem Prep boys (Class 1-A) and Bishop McGuinness girls (Class 1-A). Northern Guilford, Smith and Winston-Salem Prep are home for regional semifinals Tuesday night, while the North Davidson and Bishop McGuinness girls are on the road.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.