 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA to announce sites for regional basketball finals Wednesday
0 Comments
top story

NCHSAA to announce sites for regional basketball finals Wednesday

  • 0
nchsaa logo 120120 web

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has tweaked its format for Saturday's regional basketball championship games. Instead of the games being playing on the home court of the higher seed, as the association indicated in February, or playing regional finals at college venues, the NCHSAA will choose one regional site for both the boys and girls games in each classification.

For area teams, that means the Class 4-A West boys and girls championship games will be played at one site, the Class 3-A West boys and girls championship games at another, etc. The sites, times and ticket information will be announced by the NCHSAA on Wednesday morning.

"We have been in contact with schools in each respective region regarding the possibility of hosting these contests on Saturday," the NCHSAA said in an email to athletics directors of participating schools.

Game times will be set by the host schools and will be either noon and 2 p.m., 2 and 4 p.m., or 4 and 6 p.m.

Area teams still competing in the playoffs are: Northern Guilford girls (Class 4-A), Smith boys (Class 3-A), North Davidson girls (Class 3-A), Winston-Salem Prep boys (Class 1-A) and Bishop McGuinness girls (Class 1-A). Northern Guilford, Smith and Winston-Salem Prep are home for regional semifinals Tuesday night, while the North Davidson and Bishop McGuinness girls are on the road.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

NCHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

WEST REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Tuesday's games

BOYS

CLASS 3-A

No. 8 West Charlotte (19-9) at No. 5 Smith (25-5), 7 p.m.

CLASS 1-A

No. 6 Bessemer City (23-4) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (24-2), 6 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

No. 6 Charlotte Chambers (21-6) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (28-0), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

No. 4 North Davidson (24-2) at No. 1 China Grove Carson (25-3), 6 p.m.

CLASS 1-A

No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (23-6) at No. 1 Murphy (26-3), 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What to make out of the MLB's deadline extension

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert