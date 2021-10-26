 Skip to main content
NCHSAA volleyball playoff scoreboard
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Saturday's results

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 16 Monroe Sun Valley 3, No. 17 Northwest Guilford 0

No. 8 Davie County 3, No. 25 South Mecklenburg 0

No. 12 Reagan 3, No. 21 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1

No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park 3, No. 20 Northern Guilford 0

No. 6 Western Guilford 3, No. 27 North Mecklenburg 0

No. 11 West Forsyth 3, No. 22 Lake Norman 0

No. 7 Cornelius Hough 3, No. 26 Glenn 0

No. 23 Matthews Weddington 3, No. 10 Grimsley 0

No. 15 East Forsyth 3, No. 18 Charlotte Catholic 1

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 17 Canton Pisgah 3, No. 16 Oak Grove 0

No. 4 Kings Mountain 3, No. 29 North Davidson 0

No. 11 North Henderson 3, No. 22 Rockingham County 0

No. 26 Sylva Smoky Mountain 3, No. 7 Atkins 0

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 5 Brevard 3, No. 28 Morehead 0

No. 3 McMichael 3, No. 30 Anson 0

No. 6 Mount Pleasant 3, No. 27 Walkertown 0

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 5 Bishop McGuinness 3, No. 28 Millennium Charter 0

No. 14 Cornerstone Charter 3, No. 19 Cherokee 1

Second round

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 9 South Iredell (20-4) at No. 8 Davie County (21-4)

No. 12 Reagan (21-5) at No. 5 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (21-6)

No. 11 West Forsyth (21-6) at No. 6 Western Guilford (22-4)

No. 15 East Forsyth (17-7) at No. 2 Asheville Roberson (19-1)

CLASS 2-A

No. 14 West Wilkes (13-5) at No. 3 McMichael (22-6)

CLASS 1-A

No. 5 Bishop McGuinness 3, No. 12 Robbinsville 0

No. 14 Cornerstone Charter (19-5) at No. 3 Uwharrie Charter (18-5)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

