NCHSAA volleyball playoff scoreboard

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
First round
Saturday's results
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 16 Monroe Sun Valley 3, No. 17 Northwest Guilford 0
No. 8 Davie County 3, No. 25 South Mecklenburg 0
No. 12 Reagan 3, No. 21 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1
No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park 3, No. 20 Northern Guilford 0
No. 6 Western Guilford 3, No. 27 North Mecklenburg 0
No. 11 West Forsyth 3, No. 22 Lake Norman 0
No. 7 Cornelius Hough 3, No. 26 Glenn 0
No. 23 Matthews Weddington 3, No. 10 Grimsley 0
No. 15 East Forsyth 3, No. 18 Charlotte Catholic 1
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 17 Canton Pisgah 3, No. 16 Oak Grove 0
No. 4 Kings Mountain 3, No. 29 North Davidson 0
No. 11 North Henderson 3, No. 22 Rockingham County 0
No. 26 Sylva Smoky Mountain 3, No. 7 Atkins 0
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 5 Brevard 3, No. 28 Morehead 0
No. 3 McMichael 3, No. 30 Anson 0
No. 6 Mount Pleasant 3, No. 27 Walkertown 0
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 5 Bishop McGuinness 3, No. 28 Millennium Charter 0
No. 14 Cornerstone Charter 3, No. 19 Cherokee 1
Second round
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 9 South Iredell (20-4) at No. 8 Davie County (21-4)
No. 12 Reagan (21-5) at No. 5 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (21-6)
No. 11 West Forsyth (21-6) at No. 6 Western Guilford (22-4)
No. 15 East Forsyth (17-7) at No. 2 Asheville Roberson (19-1)
CLASS 2-A
No. 14 West Wilkes (13-5) at No. 3 McMichael (22-6)
CLASS 1-A
No. 5 Bishop McGuinness 3, No. 12 Robbinsville 0
No. 14 Cornerstone Charter (19-5) at No. 3 Uwharrie Charter (18-5)
