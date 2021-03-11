NCHSAA will use RPI for playoff seeding starting in the fall

Under the realignment plan the NCHSAA approved for the 2021-22 through 2024-25 school years, the state is split into East and West regions with the line falling on the eastern borders of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties. The East and West will be seeded independently of one another, utilizing each school's RPI rating. Conference champions will be seeded before other qualifying teams, based on their RPI rating. All other teams will be seeded after the conference champions by RPI rating regardless of conference finish.

Conferences with five or fewer teams in a sport will have one automatic qualifier to the playoffs, while teams with six or more will have two, with the second being either the second-place finisher or the conference tournament champion, if the conference has a tournament and the regular-season champion does not win it. In split conferences, the highest finisher in a classification will be considered the conference champion and receive an automatic berth to the playoffs in its classification.

Among the other items approved by the NCHSAA's board of directors for the next school year were: