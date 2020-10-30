NCISAA championships

SATURDAY'S MATCHES
Full pairings at NCISAA.org.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 3-A
Concord Academy (10-2) at Calvary Day (13-0), 5 p.m.
Spectators: Two adults per athlete (plus essential personnel), and they must be socially distanced and wearing masks
CLASS 2-A
Fayetteville Academy (8-3) at Westchester (12-2), 3 p.m.
Spectators: Each school will be allowed 100 spectators (plus essential personnel), and they must be socially distanced and wearing masks.
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 2-A
Gaston Day (11-0) at Caldwell (19-0), 11 a.m.
Spectators: Caldwell will be limited to 13 adults, while Gaston Day will be allowed 12. They must be socially distanced and wearing masks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!