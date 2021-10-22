 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCISAA playoff scoreboard
0 Comments

NCISAA playoff scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCISAA logo

Area teams; full pairings at NCISAA.org.

FIELD HOCKEY

Quarterfinals

Saturday's match

No. 7 Forsyth Country Day (11-1) at Charlotte Country Day (13-4)

BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Saturday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 Raleigh Ravenscroft (15-5) at No. 4 Wesleyan (15-5-1)

CLASS 3-A

No. 7 Concord Academy (15-6) at No. 2 Calvary Day (14-1)

CLASS 2-A

No. 5 Westchester (13-6) at No. 1 Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (18-2)

GIRLS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Saturday's matches

CLASS 4-A

Greensboro Day (12-2) at No. 1 Charlotte Latin (13-3)

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Forsyth Country Day (15-2) at No. 4 Asheville School (8-5)

CLASS 2-A

Caldwell (12-4) at Rocky Mount Academy (16-4)

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Saturday's matches

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Raleigh St. David's (14-6) at No. 4 High Point Christian (19-8)

CLASS 2-A

Caldwell (23-2) at Durham Trinity (21-4)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News