 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCISAA playoffs
0 comments

NCISAA playoffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Area teams

First round

FIELD HOCKEY

Tuesday's games

Forsyth Country Day (3-0) at No. 4 Charlotte Latin (0-8)

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

Wesleyan (6-2) at No. 4 Greensboro Day (10-0)

CLASS 3-A

Calvary Day (5-7) at No. 4 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (4-5)

High Point Christian (0-8) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (8-2)

CLASS 2-A

Westchester (1-10) at No. 4 Gaston Day (6-0)

Burlington Christian (3-5) at No. 3 Caldwell (6-7)

VOLLEYBALL 

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 3-A

No. 2 High Point Christian (8-0), bye

Forsyth Country Day (3-6) at No. 4 Calvary Day (7-7)

CLASS 2-A

No. 1 Caldwell (1-0), bye

Salem Baptist (1-4) at No. 6 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (3-8)

Westchester (1-9) at No. 7 Charlotte Northside Christian (5-6)

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News