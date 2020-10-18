NCISAA playoffs

Area teams
First round
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuesday's games
Forsyth Country Day (3-0) at No. 4 Charlotte Latin (0-8)
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
Wesleyan (6-2) at No. 4 Greensboro Day (10-0)
CLASS 3-A
Calvary Day (5-7) at No. 4 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (4-5)
High Point Christian (0-8) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (8-2)
CLASS 2-A
Westchester (1-10) at No. 4 Gaston Day (6-0)
Burlington Christian (3-5) at No. 3 Caldwell (6-7)
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 3-A
No. 2 High Point Christian (8-0), bye
Forsyth Country Day (3-6) at No. 4 Calvary Day (7-7)
CLASS 2-A
No. 1 Caldwell (1-0), bye
Salem Baptist (1-4) at No. 6 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (3-8)
Westchester (1-9) at No. 7 Charlotte Northside Christian (5-6)
