New opportunities emerge for the players stepping into roles vacated by early college enrollees

Jaylen Alexander-Raynor has a big opportunity in his hands. And it’s coming a year early thanks to the clash of a trend that’s become increasingly normal and a high school season that will be anything but.
The quarterback led East Forsyth’s offense on the field during the first official day of spring practices Monday, the first true step of a delayed title defense for the two-time NCHSAA Class 4-A champs.
“I’m excited,” Alexander-Raynor said as practice wrapped up and the field got darker. “I’m ready to prove that I can handle a team as a sophomore, lead the team and go as far as we can.”
Alexander-Raynor replaces a two-year starter at the position, Trey Lyles, who had to answer a question that got much more complicated because the state pushed high school football competition to the spring: Enroll in college early or not?
Normally, the conflict doesn’t exist like this — Lyles could’ve played his senior season in the fall and enrolled for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina. But the spring season in North Carolina muddied that up a bit. With the uncertainty of whether high school football teams would even get to compete this academic year, with digital classrooms and nearly a year of socially distanced lives, the chance to enroll early became even more ideal for prominent in-state recruits in the 2021 class.
Lyles was one of five players at East Forsyth, and one of several in the area, to make the decision to bypass their senior seasons and start their college careers. Wide receiver Micah Crowell and defensive end Zyun Reeves signed with N.C. State. Offensive lineman Jaden Lindsay went up to Appalachian State, and wide receiver Jamison Warren is heading to N.C. A&T, which will play a spring season that starts this month.
All of them participated in a spaced-out signing ceremony during the early signing period in December. East Forsyth coach Todd Willert said they all faced the conflict of excitement for the next phase, while also bothered by the feeling of leaving their former teammates behind. Willert said he met with each player and their families, and they were all conflicted.
“If it would’ve been a normal, like we knew for sure back before December that we were really going to play and we were really going to have seven games … I think maybe all five of them would’ve come back and played.
“But I told them that there’s no for-sure that we’ll even get through the season once we start. And one thing I know is for sure that you’re going to get going and get a semester of your life already underneath your belt. And during these crazy times, I think it’s a great thing, and the parents agreed.”
About 6 miles away, the Glenn program will be without three major components of 2019’s team: linebacker Raneiria Dillworth and Jahvaree Ritzie went on to UNC, and safety Jahaad Scales is at Old Dominion. Bobcats coach Antwon Stevenson said he felt early enrollment was the best option for those players, even though he would’ve loved to coach them for another year.
“I thought it was a no-brainer,” Stevenson said. “Being able to go to school early, you’re talking about these kids have got to get acclimated.
“... By the time the fall gets there and football season gets rolling, they’ll be a lot more comfortable to be able to adjust and manage their time as far as academics and athletics.”
The situation at Reagan, though, is a bit different. Josh McGee, the Raiders' head coach, saw nine players sign at a mixture of levels. One of those, offensive lineman Andrew Jones, is the first Power Five scholarship athlete in school history. He signed with Duke during the early signing period but he has opted to play his final season.
McGee said his role in Jones’ choice was small. The two talked about the choice, but ultimately, McGee kept out of the way.
“I think my role is to be a support system,” McGee said, a sentiment echoed by Stevenson and Willert. “That’s kind of what we do. He came and we talked but most importantly, this was a family decision between him, his mother and his younger brother.
“I told his whole family that I will support whatever decision he makes, and ultimately it’s about what's best for Andrew and his family.”
Every high school season brings new roster holes to fill. And while the transition from Lyles to Alexander-Raynor is unique, it was a moment that was coming eventually. Like Willert pointed out on Friday, it’s a new challenge for an established championship culture to tackle.
Alexander-Raynor said he and Lyles spent the summer together, working out and trying to push each other. And as Lyles started to near his decision to move on, Alexander-Raynor said the former Eagle started making the point that Alexander-Raynor needed to try and be more vocal with the incoming responsibilities.
Monday evening seemed normal on its surface. But the occasional detail reminded of the times.
No fall-colored leaves blocked out the early setting sun. The ground had the squish of a winter frost thawed throughout the day. And position groups broke down individually with Willert instead of one big huddle, masks everywhere in sight.
“I always come out here trying to be better than the last practice, of course,” Alexander-Raynor said. “It was normal to me.
“But it feels good to be out here, first practice of the season, and I’m ready to get going.”
