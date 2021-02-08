New opportunities emerge for the players stepping into roles vacated by early college enrollees

Lyles was one of five players at East Forsyth, and one of several in the area, to make the decision to bypass their senior seasons and start their college careers. Wide receiver Micah Crowell and defensive end Zyun Reeves signed with N.C. State. Offensive lineman Jaden Lindsay went up to Appalachian State, and wide receiver Jamison Warren is heading to N.C. A&T, which will play a spring season that starts this month.

All of them participated in a spaced-out signing ceremony during the early signing period in December. East Forsyth coach Todd Willert said they all faced the conflict of excitement for the next phase, while also bothered by the feeling of leaving their former teammates behind. Willert said he met with each player and their families, and they were all conflicted.

“If it would’ve been a normal, like we knew for sure back before December that we were really going to play and we were really going to have seven games … I think maybe all five of them would’ve come back and played.

“But I told them that there’s no for-sure that we’ll even get through the season once we start. And one thing I know is for sure that you’re going to get going and get a semester of your life already underneath your belt. And during these crazy times, I think it’s a great thing, and the parents agreed.”