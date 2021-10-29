No. 1 East Forsyth beats No. 4 West Forsyth; playoff pairings to be announced Saturday

West, which is ranked No. 4, added a 1-yard touchdown run from Jevante Long with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to 28-14, but a fake punt by Andrew Conrad on East’s next series led to a game-clinching 5-yard scoring run by Li’jaye Fisher with 3:45 left.

The 35 points allowed by West Forsyth were the most points it has surrendered all season.

Why East Forsyth won

Big plays on special teams, offense and defense were all catalysts for the Eagles. A blocked punt by Nick Martin in the first quarter led to East’s first touchdown of the game.

The Eagles defense also held the Titans in check in the first half, allowing just 79 total yards.

Why West Forsyth lost

The Titans had trouble keeping up when they fell behind. And after East scored twice in 1:30 in the third quarter, the hole was too big to climb out of.

Key plays

East Forsyth’s Nick Martin blocked a punt on West’s second series that set the Eagles up at the Titans’ 23-yard line in the first quarter. Three plays later, Jaylen Raynor connected with Que’sean Brown on a 15-yard touchdown pass to help give East an early 7-0 lead.