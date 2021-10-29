No. 1 East Forsyth beats No. 4 West Forsyth; playoff pairings to be announced Saturday

CLEMMONS — After 749 days since East Forsyth and West Forsyth played their last football game against one another, the two teams met to close out the regular season Friday night at Jerry Peoples Stadium in a Central Piedmont 4-A clash.
East Forsyth, 5-1 in the Central Piedmont and 8-1 overall, got big plays in all three phases and pulled away for a 35-14 win and will await word on their playoff seeding, with brackets being released Saturday. Glenn and Reagan, both of whom won Friday night, finished 6-1 in the league.
West Forsyth, which finished 3-3 in the league (fourth place) and 5-4, is expected to draw a wild-card into the 4-A playoffs.
East, ranked No. 1 in the Journal’s top 10, led 14-0 at halftime and pulled away in the second half thanks to a big defensive stop on a fourth down, a quick scoring strike, an interception and a fake punt that led to another touchdown.
Nursing a 14-7 lead, East stuffed running back Mack David for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 37-yard line.
East then struck for two touchdowns in a span of 1:30 to push the lead to 28-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Jaylen Raynor connected with Traylon Ingram on a 55-yard touchdown pass that pushed the lead to 21-7, and after an interception by Nasir Graham, the Eagles struck again with a 5-yard scoring run by Quan Porter.
West, which is ranked No. 4, added a 1-yard touchdown run from Jevante Long with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to 28-14, but a fake punt by Andrew Conrad on East’s next series led to a game-clinching 5-yard scoring run by Li’jaye Fisher with 3:45 left.
The 35 points allowed by West Forsyth were the most points it has surrendered all season.
Why East Forsyth won
Big plays on special teams, offense and defense were all catalysts for the Eagles. A blocked punt by Nick Martin in the first quarter led to East’s first touchdown of the game.
The Eagles defense also held the Titans in check in the first half, allowing just 79 total yards.
Why West Forsyth lost
The Titans had trouble keeping up when they fell behind. And after East scored twice in 1:30 in the third quarter, the hole was too big to climb out of.
Key plays
East Forsyth’s Nick Martin blocked a punt on West’s second series that set the Eagles up at the Titans’ 23-yard line in the first quarter. Three plays later, Jaylen Raynor connected with Que’sean Brown on a 15-yard touchdown pass to help give East an early 7-0 lead.
East faced a second and five at the West 38-yard line when Raynor hooked up with Brown again on the right sideline. Brown stretched out to make a circus grab for a 34-yard gain, which led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Traylon Ingram three plays later for a 14-0 lead.
West Forsyth’s Marcus Wilson’s 36-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter gave the Titans their first points of the game
What they’re saying
“That was a huge stop for us. I think it was fourth and less than a yard and to stop them was a huge play. Our defense stepped up and our offense got back up there and did what they needed to do.” – East Forsyth Coach Todd Willert, on the key fourth-down stop in the third quarter that gave the Eagles momentum back.
“We talked about that at halftime with Andrew and Tim Davis and I said ‘Andrew, if you think you get it, let’s do it. He had some big punts and kickoffs—what a great night for Andrew Conrad.”—Willert, on punter Andrew Conrad’s gain of 12 yards on fake punt in the fourth quarter that led to another East touchdown that sealed the win.
“This rivalry brings the best out in the kids. Everybody plays hard and nobody wants to give up the ghost against those guys…but we just can’t get behind the chains. Especially against a team like East Forsyth.”—Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth
Records
East Forsyth: 5-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 8-1 overall
West Forsyth: 3-3, 5-4
Scoring summary
East Forsyth 7 7 14 7 – 35
West Forsyth 0 0 7 7 – 14
EF – Que’sean Brown 15 pass from Raynor (Andrew Conrad kick)
EF – Traylon Ingram 1 run (Conrad kick)
WF – Marcus Wilson 36 interception return (Morillon kick)
EF – Ingram 59 pass from Rayno (Conrad kick)
EF – Porter 5 run (Conrad run)
WF – Long 1 run (Morillon kick)
EF – Fisher 5 run (Conrad kick)