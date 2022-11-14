No change so far in East Forsyth's scheduled state playoff with Cornelius Hough. One of Hough's former players was killed at UVa.

The shooting death of a University of Virginia football player who formerly played at Hough High School in Cornelius has so far not led to a rescheduling of Hough's state playoff against East Forsyth High School.

The teams are set to play a third-round Class 4-A West game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at East Forsyth. East Forsyth is 12-0 and the No. 4 seed, while Hough is 10-2 and the No. 5 seed.

The game is a rematch from the 2021 state quarterfinal that Hough won at home 26-14.

"There has been no effect on the game as of right now," East Forsyth athletic director Alan Plaster said early Monday evening.

Plaster said he learned from news reports Monday morning that Devin Chandler, a wide receiver from Huntersville, was one of three current Virginia football players who were fatally shot by fellow student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. when they arrived back on campus late Sunday night from a field trip to Washington, D.C.

Jones, a former Virginia player, was apprehended by police in suburban Richmond late Monday morning after at 12-hour manhunt.

Plaster said he had spoken with the Hough athletic director about game details before the names of three shooting victims were announced. He said they haven't spoken since.

"We're going to give them the time they need to sort through this," Plaster said.

Officials with the N.C. High School Athletic Association and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools could not be immediately reached for comment about any potential role in rescheduling Friday's game.

Plaster is not expecting the NCHSAA to make a request since Chandler spent his senior season at Hough in 2019. Chandler played at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia for his junior year.

"We certainly hate this for the families of the players and the Hough program." Plaster said.

"These senseless tragedies are definitely something that needs to stop across the country."

The other shooting victims were Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry, also juniors.

University President Jim Ryan told The Associated Press that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Hough coach Matt Jenkins spent Monday morning on the phone with players and their parents.

“Devin was a great kid, you know,” Jenkins was quoted as saying. “He was a great young man. He was a joy to coach, and he had an infectious smile. He brought great energy every day. He was a wonderful student and he was a heck of a football player, but that’s the least important of all of them."

“Devin is old enough that the majority of the team didn’t really know him ... so it may be harder on his coaches than on the kids even," Jenkins added. "It’s hard when they get taken earlier than they should.”