Danika Williams has never let anything impede her direction in where her life is going. So as she decided to go full bore into lacrosse last year her personality, work ethic and zest for any kind of adventure made it a perfect fit.

Despite having no legs she’s stood tall as a goalie for Davie County High School using her athleticism that’s help turn around the program. As a sophomore last season she tried out for the team and was the only goalie that came out. She stepped right in despite not ever playing before and by the time the season was over was all-conference.

This season, the War Eagles are winning a lot more thanks to an offense that’s much improved and the steady play of Williams. The visiting War Eagles beat Mount Tabor 18-7 on Tuesday as Williams faced 24 shots and made 13 saves despite battling the sun in the second half.

“I couldn’t see a thing,” she quipped as she attached her prosthetics after the game near the team’s bench. “I had to adjust my helmet to sort of block the sun, but I’m not sure that even helped.”

Williams, who is a junior, has never let her handicap define her. She had both her legs amputated at 15 months old because of a bilateral congenital tibial deficiency. She was born without a tibia in one leg and only half a tibia in the other. Her parents, Sabrina and Jason Williams, had to make a difficult decision - amputate her legs up to her thighs or save the legs but she would likely spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.

Knowing the zest for life that Danika has it’s hard to think of her confined to a wheelchair.

“She’s an inspiration, that’s for sure,” said her best friend, Helena Berrier, who is also a teammate. “She actually talked me into playing lacrosse but that’s just how she rolls. She’s very confident and passionate about this sport. Nothing has held her back, and she inspires us to want to play better.”

Berrier, like several of Danika’s teammates, have known her since grade school.

“We played basketball in middle school together and she adjusted to that sport and she’s done the same thing with lacrosse,” Berrier said.

Fellow teammate and friend, Emma Jones, said: “She brings a lot of confidence and really gives us a boost every game.... She’s amazing."

Like a lot of children during their elementary and middle school years they try different sports and Danika was no different. She played basketball at Ellis Middle School, was on a swim team and was an accomplished drag racer thanks to her father and grandfather, Rusty Williams, who built a specially-made car for her. In her elementary school days she tried baseball and softball as well.

Danika’s mom died in July of 2017, but her grandmother, Lisa Williams, has been there to help raise her and Danika's two younger sisters, Casey and Sierra.

“When we were playing at schools for the first time last season coaches would come up to me and say ‘she’s really good,’” Lisa said. “And a lot of parents from other schools would tell me she’s awesome and is an inspiration.”

Watching Danika play goalie is like watching a good quarterback direct a team. She’s constantly yelling instructions to her defenders such as “Back, Helena, Back” or “Who is marking 44?” or she’ll even tell her teammates “that was my bad” after giving up a goal.

One of her best assets is her outlet passes. Some goalies like to run out of the goal after making a save to start the attack but Danika has a different style because she’s not able to sprint quickly out of the goal. Instead, she makes quick, pinpoint outlet passes with most of them going all the way to midfield to an open teammate.

“I don’t think you need to run out like that to be successful and I’ve seen goalies do that and lose the ball so I like to use those outlet passes after making a save and that way we can get the attack started quickly,” Danika said. “I can launch it down the field pretty far, and I have one assist so far.”

Before her sophomore year Danika went to the open house at Davie County and it was suggested by then-head coach Lydia Moore to give the sport a try. Moore is now an assistant coach.

“Lydia says to Danika that she should try lacrosse,” Lisa said. “And Danika was like ‘I don’t even know what lacrosse is.’ So then she looked at me and said ‘I think I’m going to try it.’”

Haley Hines, who was a volunteer assistant coach last season, became the head coach this season, and she’s been amazed at Danika’s improvement. Hines, who played lacrosse at Frostburg State, has loved how Danika has taken to the sport.

“You have to be crazy to be a lacrosse goalie,” Hines said. “And she has the tenacity to go out and put herself in the line of fire and it is exactly her personality.”

Last summer Danika went to a college lacrosse camp and loved the atmosphere it provided. That also began a string of calls from college coaches.

“She is very athletic,” Hines said. “She’s fast for a goalie and has quick hands and just knows how to play. She’s had multiple colleges contact her and they don’t care that she doesn’t have legs because her work ethic is off the charts.”

Danika said she would love to continue to play in college, and one possibility is Brevard College. Her grandmother says Brevard has reached out several times to talk with Danika, who is a constant on the school's honor roll.

“I went to a camp that had a bunch of college coaches and they said they’ve never seen a goalie that was as vocal as me,” Danika said. “I like all the positive comments because I take pride in getting better and better in this sport.”

Danika and her grandmother credit Kate Mullen, who is an assistant coach at West Forsyth, with helping Danika get better. Mullen trains goalies for lacrosse and has worked with Danika a lot on the nuances of the sport.

“Kate has been great and she has to train Danika a little differently,” Lisa said.

Danika has taken to lacrosse so much that she’s given up drag racing, something her family has done for years.

“It’s all lacrosse now so I’m not drag racing anymore,” said the 16-year-old Williams who has her driver’s license.

Lisa says it’s so much fun watching Danika play lacrosse because it’s the sport she didn’t know anything about before last year.

While that's the fun part, Lisa says it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Danika, especially when she’s heard negative comments from others at school.

“There’s a few kids who have said some things about her playing, and I told her to just brush those comments off because you are proving them wrong,” Lisa said. “She uses that to her advantage when she hears negative comments because she’s never let her disability get in the way. I’m so proud of the way she handles all of that and those comments never bring her down.”

It’s no surprise that Danika has taken to lacrosse because her outlook on life is a good lesson for everybody.

“I like the adrenaline of this sport because every save matters,” Danika said. “I’ve heard ‘I’m the best goalie they have seen, legs or no legs.’ So I take that as a compliment.”

PHOTOS: Danika Williams, goalie for Davie County lacrosse team

Photos: Danika Williams in middle school in 2018