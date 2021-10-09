North Davidson edges Oak Grove in double overtime

MIDWAY — Tanner Jordan scored on a 1-yard run and North Davidson overcame a sluggish second half to squeeze past rival Oak Grove 27-24 in double overtime Friday nightin Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference football.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime, but the North Davidson defense held Oak Grove to a field goal on its second extra possession, setting the stage for the winning score.
Oak Grove was without Coach Mark Holcomb, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Why North Davidson won
The Black Knights' defense was dominant for three quarters, shutting down the running game of the Grizzlies, especially in the first half.
Why Oak Grove lost
The Grizzlies had several key turnovers and were plagued by penalties throughout the game.
The big plays
• Ethan Snyder intercepted an Oak Grove pass on its first possession, setting up North Davidson's first touchdown.
• With Oak Grove deep in North Davidson territory, Alex Naylor intercepted a pass late in the first half, helping to keep the Grizzlies scoreless for the opening two quarters.
• On fourth-and-3, quarterback Connor Creech connected with Connor Sorenson on a 15-yard pass for a first down at the 5 late in the third quarter. Oak Grove scored its first touchdown on the next play.
Three things we learned
1. North Davidson is tied for first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference with Central Davidson. Both teams are 2-0.
2. The Black Knights need to get their offense together. They did not have a single first down in the second half.
3. The future is bright for the Grizzlies. Creech is a sophomore and leading rusher Kaden Hart is a freshman.
What they're saying
"We have a lot of areas to work on. We did not play well in the second half, but we rose to the occasion in the overtime." – Brian Flynn, North Davidson coach
"We missed Coach Holcomb tonight. He is our rock. Hopefully, he will be back next week." – Rob Creeson, Oak Grove's acting head coach
Records
North Davidson: 2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-3 overall.
Oak Grove: 1-1 Mid-Piedmont 2-A, 4-2 overall.
Up next
North Davidson: Asheboro, Oct. 15.
Oak Grove: At Ledford, Oct. 15
Scoring summary
North Davidson 7 7 0 0 7 6 — 27
Oak Grove 0 0 7 7 7 3 — 24
ND – Alex Naylor 35 pass from Gavin Hill (Riley Sullivan kick), 1st, 6:45
ND – Reid Nisley 25 pass from Xavion Hayes (Sullivan kick), 1st, 0:22
OG – Connor Creech, 5 run (Aiden Daugherty kick), 3rd, 5:54
OG – Creech 4 run (Daugherty kick), 4th, 0:26
ND – Hayes 4 run (Sullivan kick), 1st OT
OG – Creech 8 run (Daugherty kick), 1st OT
OG – FG Daugherty 30, 2nd OT
ND – Tanner Jordan 1 run, 2nd OT
