North Davidson edges Oak Grove in double overtime

• On fourth-and-3, quarterback Connor Creech connected with Connor Sorenson on a 15-yard pass for a first down at the 5 late in the third quarter. Oak Grove scored its first touchdown on the next play.

Three things we learned

1. North Davidson is tied for first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference with Central Davidson. Both teams are 2-0.

2. The Black Knights need to get their offense together. They did not have a single first down in the second half.

3. The future is bright for the Grizzlies. Creech is a sophomore and leading rusher Kaden Hart is a freshman.

What they're saying

"We have a lot of areas to work on. We did not play well in the second half, but we rose to the occasion in the overtime." – Brian Flynn, North Davidson coach

"We missed Coach Holcomb tonight. He is our rock. Hopefully, he will be back next week." – Rob Creeson, Oak Grove's acting head coach

Records

North Davidson: 2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-3 overall.