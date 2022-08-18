 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Davidson football coach Brian Flynn suspended for 4 games

  • 0
NorthDavidson (copy) (copy)

North Davidson coach Brian Flynn has been suspended for the first four games of the football season because of an unspecified violation of NCHSAA rules.

When North Davidson opens its football season Thursday night in Pfafftown against Reagan, Brian Flynn will not be coaching the Black Knights. Flynn will miss the first four games of the season because of a suspension imposed for an unspecified N.C. High School Athletic Association rules infraction.

Flynn acknowledged Thursday morning "a violation that occurred on my watch" during the summer and declined to comment further. Longtime assistant Kevin Gleiser, who is also a track and field coach at North Davidson, will serve as acting head coach in Flynn's absence.

In addition to the Reagan game, Flynn will miss the Black Knights' games at Northwest Guilford on Aug. 26 and at home against Davie County on Sept. 2 and East Rowan on Sept. 9. He is expected to return to the sideline for the home game against Asheville on Sept. 16.

Mike Lawson, coordinator of athletics for Davidson County, told The Lexington Dispatch that details of the suspension are considered a personnel matter by the county and would not be disclosed. The NCHSAA does not comment on rules violations or penalties.

People are also reading…

Flynn took over as head coach at North Davidson when Mark Holcomb left in 2017 to start the football program at nearby Oak Grove. His Black Knights teams have gone 49-17 and reached the 2018 NCHSAA Class 2-AA championship game. After a 1-3 start last season, North Davidson finished 8-4, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference title and reached the third round of the Class 3-A West playoffs.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Northwest Guilford at No. 1 East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

No. 7 North Davidson at No. 2 Reagan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 3 Mount Tabor at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 4 West Forsyth at Asheville A.C. Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 5 Glenn, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Oak Grove at Southwest Guilford

No. 8 Reynolds at High Point Central, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Davie County at Mooresville, 7 p.m.

No. 10 North Forsyth at Forbush

Atkins at No. 10 Walkertown, 7 p.m. Thursday

ALSO PLAYING

Carver at North Moore, 7 p.m. Thursday

Greenville Pope John Paul II at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m. Thursday

South Rowan at Parkland, 7 p.m.

Off: Winston-Salem Prep

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Derwin James is reportedly now the NFL's highest-paid safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert