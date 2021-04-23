North Davidson will host Salisbury in state semifinals after win over Oak Grove

A recap of North Davidson’s 34-23 victory over Oak Grove in a Class 2-AA West playoff game:
Why North Davidson won
North Davidson scored touchdowns on three consecutive plays from scrimmage late in the first quarter, and they needed every one of them, holding on to outlast visiting Oak Grove 34-23 in a second-round game in the state Class 2-AA football playoffs.
Up next
Salisbury at North Davidson, Friday
The key plays
Jaylin Walser broke a fourth-and-2 play for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:34 to play in the opening quarter.
After Jake Marion booted the extra point and then kicked off into the end zone, defensive back Alex Naylor picked off Connor Creech’s first pass and carried it back 32 yards for a touchdown.
After Marion kicked the extra point and sent the kickoff into the end zone, defensive back Jamarian Dalton picked off a Creech at the 26 and raced into the end zone. Marion’s PAT made it 21-0 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
Dalton put an exclamation point on the Black Knights scoring spree after a defensive stop. An Elon signee, he caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Tedric Jenkins with 10:10 left in the half, and Riley Sullivan’s PAT made it 28-0 with 10:10 left in the second quarter.
Trailing 28-7 at the half, the Grizzlies scored touchdowns on two consecutive possessions in the third quarter, then cut their deficit to 34-23 with a safety early in the fourth quarter. They missed a field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter and reached the North Davidson 9 on their final possession before turning the ball over on downs.
Stars
Oak Grove
Aiden Shewcow: 22 carries for 198 yards, one touchdown.
North Davidson
Jamarien Dalton: Five catches for 44 yards, two touchdowns, interception return for a touchdown.
Alex Naylor: Interception return for a touchdown.
Tedric Jenkins: 10-for-23 passing, 85 yards, two touchdowns.
Notable
Three touchdowns in 2:06 late in the first quarter put North Davidson in control. The Black Knights’ defense made sure that lead was never in danger.
Oak Grove scored its first touchdown in two games against North Davidson this season when quarterback Dylan Barker scored from two yards out late in the second quarter. The Grizzlies dropped a 17-3 decision to North Davidson two weeks ago in a game that decided the Central Carolina 2A title.
Oak Grove’s first-half problems were many. In addition to two interceptions and a special teams turnover, the Grizzlies managed only 79 yards offense: 50 yards passing and 29 yards rushing. In the second half, however, they held North Davidson to 47 yards total offense.
North Davidson had three scoring opportunities that came up short: two blocked field goals and a fumble at the Grizzlies’ 1-yard-line
Records
Oak Grove: 6-3
North Davidson: 8-1
Scoring summary
Oak Grove ;0 ;7 ;14 ;2 ;– ;34
North Davidson ;21 ;7 ;6 ;0 ;– ;23
ND – Jaylin Walser 27 run (Jake Marion kick), 2:34, first quarter
ND – Alex Naylor 32 interception return (Jake Marion kick), 1:46, first quarter
ND – Jamarien Dalton 26 interception return (Jake Marion kick), :28, first quarter
ND – Jamarien Dalton 19 pass from Tedric Jenkins (Riley Sullivan kick), 10:10 second quarter
OV – Dylan Barker 2 run (Aiden Daugherty kick), 3:26, second quarter
ND – Jamarian Dalton 15 pass from Tedric Jenkins (kick failed), 8:49 third quarter