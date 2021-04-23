North Davidson will host Salisbury in state semifinals after win over Oak Grove

A recap of North Davidson’s 34-23 victory over Oak Grove in a Class 2-AA West playoff game:

Why North Davidson won

North Davidson scored touchdowns on three consecutive plays from scrimmage late in the first quarter, and they needed every one of them, holding on to outlast visiting Oak Grove 34-23 in a second-round game in the state Class 2-AA football playoffs.

Up next

Salisbury at North Davidson, Friday

The key plays

Jaylin Walser broke a fourth-and-2 play for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:34 to play in the opening quarter.

After Jake Marion booted the extra point and then kicked off into the end zone, defensive back Alex Naylor picked off Connor Creech’s first pass and carried it back 32 yards for a touchdown.

After Marion kicked the extra point and sent the kickoff into the end zone, defensive back Jamarian Dalton picked off a Creech at the 26 and raced into the end zone. Marion’s PAT made it 21-0 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.