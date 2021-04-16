North Davidson will play Oak Grove after dispatching Canton Pisgah in football playoffs

A recap of North Davidson's 40-14 victory over Canton Pisgah in the high school football playoffs.
Palmer Field, Welcome
Why the Black Knights won
North Davidson’s tandem of running back Jaylin Walser and quarterback Tedric Jenkins combined for 28 carries, 177 yards and 3 touchdowns in a dominant showing against visiting Pisgah. North Davidson had three drives go for double-digit plays, grinding down the Black Bears. Equally important was a defensive effort that stifled 1,000-yard rusher Cain Early for much of the game, “holding” the standout quarterback to 149 yards and a touchdown.
Why the Bears lost
The Black Bears lost a lot of potential time for their heralded offensive line to shine by their inability to get the Black Knights off the field. Additionally, after striking through the air to tie the game at 7, Pisgah inexplicably didn’t go back downfield to try and exploit one-on-one matches.
Stars
Pisgah
QB Cain Early: 22 rushes, 149 yards, 1 TD, 1 passing TD
RB Levi Cagle: 12 rushes for 73 yards.
North Davidson
QB Tedric Jenkins: 16-of-25 passing, 205 yards, 2 TDs, 12 carries for 90 yards, 1 rushing TD
RB Jaylin Walser: 16 carries, 87 yards, 2 TD
WR Reid Nisley: 4 catches, 72 yards, 2 TD.
The big drive
Tedric Jenkins capped off a 15-play, 49-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to take a 21-7 lead with 25 seconds left in the first half. The Black Knights scored twice more before Pisgah could get back on the board, but by then the game had been decided.
What they're saying
“What they do offensively really puts our defense in a bind, so I was really proud of our offense for sustaining drives.” – Brian Flynn, North Davidson coach.
“We knew what to expect. We knew they’d be physical, coming from the mountains. We knew we’d have to match their physicality. And we came out and executed the game plan.” – Jaylin Walser, North Davidson running back.
Records
Pisgah: 6-2.
North Davidson: 7-1.
Up next
North Davidson: Oak Grove, Friday.
Scoring summary
Pisgah ;7 ;0 ;0 ;7 ;— ;14
North Davidson ;7 ;14 ;13 ;6 ;— ;40
ND – Tanner Jordan 1 run (Jake Marion kick), 1st, 2:59
PG – Caden Robinson 35 pass from Cain Early (Luke Pinkston kick), 1st, 0:00
ND – Reid Nisley 17 pass from Tedric Jenkins (Riley Sullivan kick), 2nd, 9:45
ND – Jenkins 4 run (Marion kick), 2nd, 0:25
ND – Jaylin Walser 3 run (Sullivan kick), 3rd, 7:00
ND – Nisley 29 pass from Jenkins (Conversion failed), 3rd, 2:41
PG – Early 32 run (Pinkston kick), 4th, 9:29
ND – Walser 35 run (Kick failed), 4th, 5:07