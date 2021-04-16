North Davidson will play Oak Grove after dispatching Canton Pisgah in football playoffs

North Davidson

QB Tedric Jenkins: 16-of-25 passing, 205 yards, 2 TDs, 12 carries for 90 yards, 1 rushing TD

RB Jaylin Walser: 16 carries, 87 yards, 2 TD

WR Reid Nisley: 4 catches, 72 yards, 2 TD.

The big drive

Tedric Jenkins capped off a 15-play, 49-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to take a 21-7 lead with 25 seconds left in the first half. The Black Knights scored twice more before Pisgah could get back on the board, but by then the game had been decided.

What they're saying

“What they do offensively really puts our defense in a bind, so I was really proud of our offense for sustaining drives.” – Brian Flynn, North Davidson coach.

“We knew what to expect. We knew they’d be physical, coming from the mountains. We knew we’d have to match their physicality. And we came out and executed the game plan.” – Jaylin Walser, North Davidson running back.

Records

Pisgah: 6-2.