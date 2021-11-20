North Davidson's football season ends with loss at Crest

BOILING SPRINGS — For three quarters, the North Davidson Black Knights played evenly with perennial power Crest, but the visitors could not overcome what Black Knights coach Brian Flynn has called a “disastrous” first quarter, falling to the Chargers 35-14 Friday night in the Class 3-A football playoffs.
North Davidson, which finishes 8-4, fumbled the opening kickoff, setting up a 24-yard touchdown run from Crest’s star running back Mari Adams, and the Chargers led 7-0 just 42 seconds into the contest. Adams struck again at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter with a 69-yard jaunt to the end zone to make it 14-0. The Chargers took to the air to cap the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Nytavious Huskey found Malachi Addison streaking down the far sideline for a 59-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
“That first quarter was just a disaster,” Flynn said. “You just can’t fumble the opening kickoff in the third round of the playoffs on the road against Crest, then give up 21 first-quarter points and expect to win.”
The second quarter was a different story. Gavin Hill and the rest of the offense settled down and began to move the ball, mounting a touchdown drive midway through the quarter. Hill’s favorite target on the drive was Alex Naylor, who finished with five catches for 64 yards, but it was Cameron Atkins who score on a 22-yard pass from Hill to cut the North Davidson deficit to 21-7 at the half.
“After the first quarter when the team came over to the sideline, I told them to take a giant eraser and forget about the first quarter.," Flynn said. "It was over. There wasn’t anything anybody could do about it. I challenged them to play better, and they really responded. We settled down and grabbed the momentum going into the locker room with that score.”
The momentum seemed to be even more solidly on the visiting sideline when the defense forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter and the offense took over at midfield. It took all of one play for that momentum to disappear, however, as on first down, Crest’s Carter Greene jumped in front of a slant pass from Hill and returned it 55 yards for a defensive touchdown.
“That play was a killer,” Flynn said. “We fought so hard to get back in the game, down 21-7 at midfield with all the momentum in the world. The young man from Crest just read the pass, made a great play on the ball, and took it all the way back. That broke our backs.”
Crest essentially iced the game with a Huskey 10-yard quarterback draw at the 5:10 mark of the third quarter, but the Knights would not go quietly. They put together one final drive late in the fourth quarter. Senior Tanner Jordan capped the drive, taking a pitch from Hill around the far side for a 14-yard touchdown.
“We started the season 1-3 against some really tough competition,” Flynn said. “But then we flipped a switch and won our conference, which was a major goal for us. We came in here expecting to win this game and even though it did not turn out that way, I’m proud of these guys, especially the seniors for sticking with this rollercoaster ride. We have a big, talented junior class, so I told them to take a break, enjoy playing other sports because practice will be here again before you know it and we will be reloaded.”
Scoring summary
NORTH DAVIDSON 0 7 0 7-14
CREST 21 0 14 0-35
SCORING SUMMARY
1ST 11:18 CHS MARI ADAMS 24 YARD RUN (JULIAN ARREOLA KICK)
1ST 5:22 CHS MARI ADAMS 69 YARD RUN (JULIAN ARREOLA KICK)
1ST 2:19 CHS MALACHI ADDISON 59 YARD PASS FROM NYTAVIOUS HUSKEY (JULIAN ARREOLA KICK)
2ND 3:24 NDHS CAMERON ATKINS 22 YARD PASS FROM GAVIN HILL (RILEY SULLIVAN KICK)
3RD 8:22 CHS CARTER GREENE 55 YARD INTERCEPTION RETURN (JULIAN ARREOLA KICK)
3RD 5:10 CHS NYTAVIOUS HUSKEY 10 YARD RUN (JULIAN ARREOLA KICK)
4TH 2:49 NDHS TANNER JORDAN 14 YARD RUN (RILEY SULLIVAN KICK)