North Davidson's football season ends with loss at Crest

“After the first quarter when the team came over to the sideline, I told them to take a giant eraser and forget about the first quarter.," Flynn said. "It was over. There wasn’t anything anybody could do about it. I challenged them to play better, and they really responded. We settled down and grabbed the momentum going into the locker room with that score.”

The momentum seemed to be even more solidly on the visiting sideline when the defense forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter and the offense took over at midfield. It took all of one play for that momentum to disappear, however, as on first down, Crest’s Carter Greene jumped in front of a slant pass from Hill and returned it 55 yards for a defensive touchdown.

“That play was a killer,” Flynn said. “We fought so hard to get back in the game, down 21-7 at midfield with all the momentum in the world. The young man from Crest just read the pass, made a great play on the ball, and took it all the way back. That broke our backs.”

Crest essentially iced the game with a Huskey 10-yard quarterback draw at the 5:10 mark of the third quarter, but the Knights would not go quietly. They put together one final drive late in the fourth quarter. Senior Tanner Jordan capped the drive, taking a pitch from Hill around the far side for a 14-yard touchdown.