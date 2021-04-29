North Davidson's toughness helping during the team's deep Class 2-AA football playoff run

The groove thumped through the air at North Davidson’s football practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Flynn dialed up a mix of '90s hip-hop, a vibe that cut through the evening heat and kept players tuned in. The dead spots between plays and skill work often featured a few grooving Black Knights, snapping back into focus before the next play started.

Jamarien Dalton and Jaylin Walser were frequent dancers on the practice field. The moves were subtle, and they were far from the only two.

“This week has been more of an eye opener, for me especially,” said Dalton, a senior wide receiver. “This is my last week or two of high school football. So we’ve been trying to take everything a lot more serious, but at the same time still have that fun.”

Walster added to that later: “That’s the motive right now. We want to be positive vibes only, considering we’re in the playoffs. We’ve got a chance to win that ring.”

North Davidson (8-1) finds itself nearing that goal, one of the last few teams playing in this spring season. The Black Knights host Salisbury on Friday in the Class 2-AA playoff semifinals.