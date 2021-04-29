North Davidson's toughness helping during the team's deep Class 2-AA football playoff run

The groove thumped through the air at North Davidson’s football practice on Wednesday.
Head coach Brian Flynn dialed up a mix of '90s hip-hop, a vibe that cut through the evening heat and kept players tuned in. The dead spots between plays and skill work often featured a few grooving Black Knights, snapping back into focus before the next play started.
Jamarien Dalton and Jaylin Walser were frequent dancers on the practice field. The moves were subtle, and they were far from the only two.
“This week has been more of an eye opener, for me especially,” said Dalton, a senior wide receiver. “This is my last week or two of high school football. So we’ve been trying to take everything a lot more serious, but at the same time still have that fun.”
Walster added to that later: “That’s the motive right now. We want to be positive vibes only, considering we’re in the playoffs. We’ve got a chance to win that ring.”
North Davidson (8-1) finds itself nearing that goal, one of the last few teams playing in this spring season. The Black Knights host Salisbury on Friday in the Class 2-AA playoff semifinals.
It’s yet another rematch for North Davidson. Last week, the team beat Oak Grove, 34-23, conference rivals playing for a second time in three weeks. North Davidson and Salisbury met during non-conference play, a 21-14 away victory for the Black Knights. They scored all their points in the first half, having to overcome a second-half fumble and momentum from the Hornets.
The ability to deal with pressure this season, Flynn pointed out, is a tribute to the team’s grit. He noticed that trait in the team’s season opener, a loss to defending 1-AA champion East Surry, whose season is still alive, too.
“All these guys were obviously on the 2019 team,” Flynn said. “And that team lacked a lot of toughness. And even though we lost to East Surry, 12-9, in that monsoon, we found out a lot about our team as a coaching staff, and that was toughness.”
Since that game, the Black Knights are riding an eight-game winning streak. The seniors have used it to respond to the disappointment of last season, featuring a 7-6 record, winning the Central Carolina Conference.
“We had so much time to prepare for the season because of COVID,” Walser said. “We didn’t know if we were going to be able to get a season. Knowing that, we wanted to make the best out of it.”
Flynn said players such as Dalton and Walser have helped this team achieve. Walser, a linebacker and running back, has been a steady pillar of leadership for a defense that’s allowing just over 12 points per game. And Dalton, a 6-foot-2 playmaker, has provided on offense when needed. Most recently, he snared a one-handed catch in the game against Oak Grove.
Dalton, an Elon signee, and Walser both mentioned how much they’re enjoying this experience. Especially as two seniors trying to cap off their career.
Very clearly, though, both appreciate the moment they’re in, which just so happened to feature a strong soundtrack on Wednesday.
“It just tells you the chemistry that we have, the talent,” Dalton said. “We come out here and bust our butts everyday at practice and that really shows. Hats off to our coaches. They push us everyday to be hard workers, and that’s what we’ve done.
336-727-7165