The North Forsyth Athletic Hall of Fame will enshrine 10 new members in an induction ceremony at halftime of its home football game against Oak Grove on Sept. 8.

Here is the list of the new members:

Michael Chambers

As a junior in 2011-12, the boys basketball standout was the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference Player of the Year, after averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals. At the time, coach Sean Vestal called him “one of the best shooters I have ever coached.” Helped the Vikings to three conference championships and the 2012 western regional appearance. Played collegiately at Lees-McRae, where he was runner-up conference freshman of the year, Cape Fear Community College, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Pikeville. He currently plays professionally in Canada.

Erick Cortez-Martinez

The four-year starter on boys soccer was named all-conference three times and twice all-region, in addition to all-state in 2015. The 2016 graduate was the Clash of the Carolinas Game MVP in 2016 and was also an East-West All-Star selection that year. Went on to be a four-year starter at Randolph College, where he made the Tiger/Wildcat Classic All-Tournament team, was NC Wesleyan Tournament MVP and was ODP Conference Player of the Year.

Kedrick Flomo

The boys basketball legend holds the following school records: points in a four-year career (2,275), points in a game (48), field goals in a game (16), assists in a career (407), assists in a game (12), steals in a game (9), three-point field goals in a game (9), three point field goals in a season (84), three-point field goals in a career (274) and most wins (86). The 2014 All-Northwest, Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference and NCBCA District 7 Player of the Year after averaging 30.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game that year. Three-time All-Northwest, 2012-2014. His No. 12 jersey is retired and was a member of North’s half-century basketball team. Played collegiately at Murray State.

Beth Jaynes Turner

The girls basketball player was an All-Northwest selection in 1994 and 1995, was two-time all-conference and a three-time NCHSAA scholar athlete. The 6-foot-1 center averaged 18.9 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as a senior to earn Metro 4A Conference Player of the Year. Finished career with 1,182 points and 899 rebounds and has single-season record for points at North with 565. Went on to play collegiately at East Carolina.

Scottie Johnson

Member of the 1985 team that went 23-2 and was an All-Northwest and East-West All-Star game selection that year also. Also a member of the North Basketball Half-Century Team and played collegiately at Alabama A&M.

Annette Lawson Kozlowski

Multi-sport athlete was a three-year letterman and conference player of the year in basketball, softball and volleyball. In basketball, was an All-Northwest selection in 1986 and finished career scoring over 1,500 points. Went on to play collegiately at High Point University and has coached at Brentsville (VA), East Forsyth and Forsyth Country Day, in addition to AAU programs.

Mike Muse

The current Wake Forest basketball assistant had a combined boys and girls basketball record of 236-116 at North, with five regular season conference titles and seven conference tournament titles. Had a state runner-up finish for girls basketball in 1997. In softball, led the Vikings to a 288-95 record with six conference championships during a tenure from 1991-2006. A five-time basketball coach of the year and a five-time softball coach of the year. The first person in WS/FCS history to win the Frank Spencer as both a player and coach. Has also coached at East Forsyth and Reynolds, in addition to teams representing the United States as well as the McDonald’s All-American Game. Also elected into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Kevin Speas

The special contributor graduated from North in 1975 and was a basketball scorekeeper in 1974 and 1975. Has been the basketball scorekeeper since 1999 and the football clock operator since 2002. Has been a scorekeeper for the Frank Spencer. Was the athletic booster club president from 1997-2003. The second father-son duo inducted into the Hall.

Ken Winfrey

The 1974 graduate has served a bevy of roles as a special contributor and is the current announcer for North as well as the voice for Winston-Salem State. A statistician for North sports while at North and was a swimming coach. Career has included time as the national public relations director for the US Olympic program and has been the tournament director and voice for the Frank Spencer Classic. The former Journal writer was also instrumental in the first All-Northwest teams. Accomplished broadcaster for Wake Forest, UNC-Greensboro, Greensboro College and North Carolina A&T. Also the voice of the Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team.

Brian Wolverton

Football player and wrestler. The all-conference selection in 1993 and 1994 in football was all-region and all-state honorable mention in 1994, before playing on scholarship at Wake Forest. Was a regional wrestling champion in 1994. At Wake, is known for an “Iron Man” title for consecutive plays. Was a Deacs co-captain in 1999.