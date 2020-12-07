North Forsyth boys open basketball practice adhering to COVID-19 rules

Askia Smith, a junior basketball player at North Forsyth, was rather blunt about how bad his friends and teammates want to play this season.
“I’d wear a football helmet if that’s what they made us do,” Smith said about the mask mandate for all N.C. High School Athletic Association schools this season for practices and games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We just all want to play, so we’re excited that it’s here and we are out here.”
North Forsyth, along with other schools in Forsyth County and the Triad, started practice this week.
On Monday night, Coach James Wilhelmi offered this to his team before practice.
“If there’s anything this pandemic has taught us – is don’t take anything for granted,” said Wilhelmi, who started his second season with the Vikings. “We don’t know what tomorrow will bring so take advantage of everything.”
The season will look different, and that much was obvious.
All of the North Forsyth players had to answer COVID-19 questions before practice could begin, and every player had to have their temperatures taken. It’s all mandatory and it’s something for which the players were prepared.
“I’m OK with all of this as long as we can play basketball,” said senior Vincent Moss, who helped the Vikings to a 20-8 record last season and a title in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. “We’ve been dying to get out here as a team and play, and from what I understand we can even scrimmage tonight.”
The players have been wearing masks during open gyms the last few days, but scrimmaging was not allowed. They would get that chance later in the practice, which will be the biggest on-the-court adjustment.
One of the adjustments with masks is breathing for tired players. To help during games, a mandatory break will be called halfway through each eight-minute quarter so the mask-wearing game officials can get a water break.
Early in practice, Wilhelmi was not pleased with how his team began a particular drill so he halted practice. He gave them a dress down and raised his voice, but his mask stayed on.
Wilhelmi said adjustments would be made, but wearing masks will be a key point.
“Getting them used to the mask is the biggest thing, but just dealing with the uncertainty through this thing,” Wilhelmi said. “Now we are here and the season is starting so where do we go from here? …. But you know what, they love it and want to be out here.”
During breaks in practice the players had their own water bottles and they frequently hit the four sanitizing stations located in each of the four corners of the gym.
“The whole key to this is once we start running up and down the court with our masks on we will get used to it,” Moss said. “I think once we figure that part out we won’t even notice it after a while. At least, I hope that’s the case.”
Athletics is obviously a big part of the high school experience, and both Moss and Smith say it’s important that sports are available even if public schools are still not hosting students in person.
“I always knew we would somehow play so I never lost faith,” Moss said.
Smith said it’s a big deal to be able to play sports in high school.
“A lot of guys need sports, and it's something they depend on,” Smith said. “Whether it’s trying to get noticed for a scholarship or just being able to hang with your friends and play ball on a team, we all need this.”
There won’t be much complaining this season, Moss said.
“We plan on taking full advantage of every practice, every game and every moment we can be on the court," he said, "because we all love it."
