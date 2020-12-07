North Forsyth boys open basketball practice adhering to COVID-19 rules

Askia Smith, a junior basketball player at North Forsyth, was rather blunt about how bad his friends and teammates want to play this season.

“I’d wear a football helmet if that’s what they made us do,” Smith said about the mask mandate for all N.C. High School Athletic Association schools this season for practices and games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We just all want to play, so we’re excited that it’s here and we are out here.”

North Forsyth, along with other schools in Forsyth County and the Triad, started practice this week.

On Monday night, Coach James Wilhelmi offered this to his team before practice.

“If there’s anything this pandemic has taught us – is don’t take anything for granted,” said Wilhelmi, who started his second season with the Vikings. “We don’t know what tomorrow will bring so take advantage of everything.”

The season will look different, and that much was obvious.

All of the North Forsyth players had to answer COVID-19 questions before practice could begin, and every player had to have their temperatures taken. It’s all mandatory and it’s something for which the players were prepared.