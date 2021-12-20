North Forsyth moving past early issues, wins Frank Spencer Holiday Classic opener

North Forsyth continued its impressive bounce-back from its early-season struggles.
The No. 7-seeded Vikings boys basketball team shocked No. 2 seed West Forsyth 64-46 in the first round of the 46th Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Monday night.
Earlier in the evening top-seeded Reagan rolled past No. 8 Carver 70-27 in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket at North Forsyth High School.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the Vikings, who were without three key starters for much of the early part of the season.
"You always try to look for the silver lining," North Forsyth coach James Wilhelmi said. "And that's some guys got to play significant minutes and be the focal point. It was difficult but I think that they learned a lot from that. And then when you are able to add two or three guys into the mix that makes a big difference. You've got to be pleased with the direction we are headed."
The Vikings were without starters Justin Covington, Nasir Graham and Jerrod Samuels for much of the early going. Covington was recovering from a football injury, Graham recently transferred from East Forsyth, and Samuels had back problems.
Covington led North Forsyth with 21 points, Graham had 13 and Jamari Hauser added 12.
Covington's injury came on the last play of the final football game of the season when he intercepted a pass, was thrown to the ground and suffered a broken arm. He said it's been difficult watching the games from the stands, knowing that he could make a difference.
"I was on the sideline thinking 'dang,' if I was here, it would never be like this (a 1-5 start). But we're a healthy team now, long on the floor. Just work on the floor together. We found it, now we've just got to keep going."
Wilhelmi said he is not concerned that the Vikings received such a low seed.
"I don't care about seeds, I care about the next opponent," he said. "They lined us up the way they lined us up and we just want to play the games. Not worried about seeds. Just worried about surviving and advancing."
North Forsyth used its pressure defense to take control of the game from the very beginning, forcing the Titans into numerous turnovers.
"We're trying to be an elite defensive team," he said. "That's our bread-and-butter. That's what we hang our hat on. We have some things we need to work on but that's the direction we are trying to head."
North Forsyth took control from the very beginning. They never trailed after the opening minutes of play as the Vikings continued to build on their lead as the game progressed.
The Reagan-Carver game was a mismatch from start to finish. The Raiders used their pressure defense to force 38 turnovers against the outmanned Yellowjackets.
Coach Adam Muse said he tried to approach this game like any other.
"We wanted to just come in here and take care of business," he said. "But it's really hard when you've already done it once before (Reagan beat Carver 58-13 this month). But we were able to get a lot of extra reps for some guys who don't get a lot of playing time. And it's also good for some of our guys to get some rest for the rest of the tournament."
Jack Leonard led the Raiders with 13 points and nine rebounds. Twelve players scored for Reagan.
"We want to work on having good habits in a game like this," Leonard said. "We won't want to make sloppy mistakes. We had a few too many turnovers tonight but overall we played tough defense."