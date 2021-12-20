North Forsyth moving past early issues, wins Frank Spencer Holiday Classic opener

Covington's injury came on the last play of the final football game of the season when he intercepted a pass, was thrown to the ground and suffered a broken arm. He said it's been difficult watching the games from the stands, knowing that he could make a difference.

"I was on the sideline thinking 'dang,' if I was here, it would never be like this (a 1-5 start). But we're a healthy team now, long on the floor. Just work on the floor together. We found it, now we've just got to keep going."

Wilhelmi said he is not concerned that the Vikings received such a low seed.

"I don't care about seeds, I care about the next opponent," he said. "They lined us up the way they lined us up and we just want to play the games. Not worried about seeds. Just worried about surviving and advancing."

North Forsyth used its pressure defense to take control of the game from the very beginning, forcing the Titans into numerous turnovers.

"We're trying to be an elite defensive team," he said. "That's our bread-and-butter. That's what we hang our hat on. We have some things we need to work on but that's the direction we are trying to head."