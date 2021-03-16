North Forsyth's football game at Atkins off because of COVID-19 contact tracing

Walkertown High School's football team isn't the only one that won't be playing Friday night because of COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack's program.

One day after Walkertown canceled its games against Forbush on Friday and at West Stokes on March 26, North Forsyth canceled its game this week at Atkins.

"School officials at Walkertown High School have been made aware that two student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19," according to a news release late Tuesday from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. "After extensive contact tracing and following safety protocols, school officials at both schools have excluded several students and staff at these schools out of precaution."

Three games involving WSFCS football teams originally scheduled for Friday night have now been called off because of COVID-19 issues: Glenn at West Forsyth, because of issues in West Forsyth's program; Forbush at Walkertown; and North Forsyth at Atkins. West Forsyth's home game against East Forsyth scheduled for March 12 also was called off.

It’s not known whether any of the games will be made up, although WSFCS news releases have referred to them as "canceled" and not "postponed," but teams will attempt to play as many games as they can reschedule without putting players’ health at risk. A minimum of three days off between games is required under the modified N.C. High School Athletic Association rules for the 2020-21 school year.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

