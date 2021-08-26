Northwest Guilford-North Davidson football postponed to Saturday; Morehead-Rockingham County canceled

Another area high school football game has been canceled and a game has been postponed from Friday to Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Morehead and Rockingham County canceled their game scheduled for Friday night after there were positive tests in the Rockingham County program. The teams do not have a common week off, so Morehead coach Maurice Torain took to social media Thursday morning looking for a game Friday night.

A week earlier, Western Guilford was unable to play Morehead because of COVID-19 issues, and the Panthers scheduled a game with Southern Alamance on short notice and lost 48-0. If Morehead can’t find an opponent this week, it has Sept. 24 as an open date on its schedule.

Rockingham County’s issues won’t just affect Friday’s game. The Cougars will not be able to play Reidsville on Sept. 3 because their affected players will not have cleared quarantine and protocols in time. Rockingham County and Reidsville do have a common off week Sept. 10, so playing the game then or Saturday, Sept. 11, is a possibility.

Northwest Guilford and North Davidson, who were scheduled to play Friday night in Lexington, will instead play at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game was pushed back a day to give North Davidson players who were coming out of COVID-19 protocols an extra day of practice.