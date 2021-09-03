Northwest Guilford rumbles past Reynolds

Visiting Northwest Guilford squeezed the life out of Reynolds in the second half of a 41-21 non-conference win last night at Deaton-Thompson Stadium, shutting out the Demons in the final two quarters after a competitive first half.
Why the Vikings won
Northwest Guilford clamped down on Reynolds’ offense in the third quarter after giving up three first-half touchdowns. They put the Demons in a field-position hole that led to one score and drove 82 yards for another to break open a competitive game.
Why the Demons lost
Reynolds couldn't stop Northwest Guilford’s bubble screens, which accounted for 183 passing yards and three touchdowns. After a big first half, its offense was limited to 10 yards in the second half, and the Demons were hampered by nine second-half penalties.
Stars
Northwest Guilford
RB Xavier Simmons, 7 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns
QB Tanner Ballou, completed 24 of 34 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. He threw three interceptions, but two were on balls batted close to the line of scrimmage.
LB Connor Balton, had four sacks, and a third hit on Reynolds’ quarterback just as the ball was being released caused an incompletion.
WR Bristol Carter, caught five passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Reynolds
WR/DB Jaden Wallace, caught a touchdown pass and made an interception.
QB A’Mario McClure, completed eight of 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
WR Kenaz McMillian, caught five passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
The big plays
Simmons, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound Missouri commit, went 42 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball to give Northwest an early lead. His 4-yard scoring run late in the third quarter gave the Vikings a 3-touchdown lead.
Reynolds’ Wallace, a sophomore receiver/defensive back, made two great plays on tipped balls in the first quarter, one on each side of the ball. His catch of a tipped Duke Ferree pass in the end zone was good for a touchdown, and he stopped a Northwest Guilford drive by intercepting a tipped pass in the end zone and returning it to the Reynolds 27 on the Vikings’ next series.
A’Mario McClure threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes to Kenaz McMillian, 80 and 25 yards.
Early in the third quarter, Bristol Carter went up between two Reynolds defenders for a catch and a 37-yard gain to the Demons’ 7. The Vikings scored on the next play to go up two touchdowns.
Three things we learned
1. Reynolds proved it has worked on tip drills during practice. The Demons scored on a pass tipped into the Northwest Guilford end zone, and they intercepted two Northwest passes that were tipped near the line of scrimmage.
2. Northwest Guilford doesn’t rely much on its running game, and it doesn’t have to. The Vikings ran the ball only 19 times, including their final six offensive plays when they were running out the clock.
3. The Vikings have a handful of wide receivers who can make plays short and long.
What they said
“We’ve got some good, fast kids on the outside. When they catch it, they can and will make plays. They make one guy miss, and they can go the distance.
“We came out (in the first half) and we were doing stuff that we haven’t done before. We need to keep doing what we’re doing in practice every day. We made plays in the second half.” — Kevin Wallace, Northwest Guilford coach.
“We had a hard time blocking them in the second half. We couldn’t get our offense rolling. The defense fought hard.
“Kenaz (McMillian) is a definite play-maker. He made the most of his opportunities. We’ve just got to do a better job up front, getting control of the offensive box.” — Pat Crowley, Reynolds coach.
Records
Northwest Guilford 2-1.
Reynolds 1-1.
Up next
Northwest Guilford: Western Guilford, Friday, Sept. 17
Reynolds: At SW Guilford, Thursday, Sept. 9
Scoring Summary
NWG 14 13 14 0 — 41
Reynolds 7 14 0 0 — 21
NWG — Xavier Simmons 42 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 10:01 first
REY — Jaden Wallace 7 pass from Duke Ferree (Wes Dunlap kick), 5:18 first
NWG — Bristol Carter 72 pass from Tanner Ballou (Cameron Tippett kick), 58.1 first
NWG — Trent Cloud 20 pass from Tanner Ballou (Cameron Tippett kick), 9:32 second
REY — Kenaz McMillian 80 pass from A’Mario McClure (Wes Dunlap kick), 9:15 second
REY — Kenaz McMillian 25 pass from A’Mario McClure (Wes Dunlap kick), 6:47 second
NWG — Bristol Carter 52 pass from Tanner Ballou (kick failed), 4:59 second
NWG — Trent Cloud 7 pass from Tanner Ballou (Cameron Tippett kick), 6:36 third