By design, Oak Grove softball coach Danielle DiLuzio divided her players into two teams, a move that's paid dividends with its best season in its six years of existence.

“We have Team Blue and Team Grizzly,” senior Allie Johnston said. “It started at practice in the preseason. We get points for doing certain things: RBIs, home runs and pitching gets points. Whoever wins at the end of the week doesn’t have to clean up after practice, but we just really did that and everybody connected on their teams really well and worked together really well.”

On Tuesday, the NCHSAA 3A West No. 2 seed Oak Grove (21-3) defeated No. 31 Hibriten (8-17) 10-0 to reach the second round for the third consecutive season. That matches the program’s deepest playoff run. The Grizzlies host No. 15 seed Southern Guilford (17-5) on Friday, and a victory would put them in the third round of the playoffs for the first time.

DiLuzio believes that the team competition exercise has caused players to pay closer attention to the game’s details as points can be awarded for laying down bunts or driving in runs, even if the player’s batting average doesn’t go up or the situation doesn’t look as glorious. The coach strategically picked the teams to force players who may not have meshed originally to interact with each other.

“I feel like we work really hard and there are some players that last year probably didn’t get to play as much and have showed up really well this year and have really shown us that they really want to be here,” Johnston said. “Even for after this year, we’re working with the freshmen and sophomores, the underclassmen, really well so we can continue getting better and continue going strong with our softball program.”

DiLuzio, a former Western Carolina catcher and graduate assistant, has been Oak Grove’s coach since the school opened in 2017. When the program first started, talent wasn't an issue, but the team started with only freshmen and sophomores in the first season, adding a class by the year. Undergoing growing pains, it went 9-13 in its first season and 10-12 in its second.

“When I first got here, we had really good ballplayers,” DiLuzio said. “It just took a little while for the kids to understand: No. 1 this is a very tough conference we’re in…and No. 2 just to get that mentality that ‘We’re good; we can beat people.’ That took a little while, but this group gets it; they go out there with confidence expecting to win versus ‘I hope I don’t mess up.’”

Prior to this season, the 2020 outfit was 4-1 and may have had the best look at a deep run before COVID-19 cut the season short. Since then, Oak Grove has gone 11-5 and 14-9-1, but camaraderie and senior leadership has been a strong suit for a team which on a program-best 14-game winning streak.

Oak Grove's foundation is built on three of its senior leaders. DiLuzio said it is the first class that she has been able to follow since they were at a young age prior to high school.

One of those big contributors has been Alissa Russ, a right-handed pitcher who has committed to Lenoir-Rhyne and has compiled a 12-1 record and a 1.07 ERA while adding a .434 batting average and a team-best 28 runs batted in. Russ hit a walk-off single to defeat North Davidson, 2-1, in eight innings, earning Oak Grove its first conference tournament title to go with the regular season conference championship in which the Grizzlies went unbeaten.

“She is a beast, first of all,” Johnston said. “She just works really hard and she has really good movement with her pitches. I think she feels that she has her defense to back her up, so she is not afraid to throw certain pitches and throw against certain hitters…”

Johnston, a third baseman who's signed to attend Lees-McRae, leads the Grizzlies with a .506 batting average and four home runs. She has only committed three errors in 51 total chances for a team that has a .967 fielding percentage.

The “bulldog” missed much of last season after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in a non-contact injury during Oak Grove powderpuff football game during homecoming. The freak injury gave the player added perspective and DiLuzio believes that having the “leader by example” back has added a spark to the team.

Left fielder Shae Grainger lightens the mood, whether from funny one-liners or inadvertently the way she slides or dives for fly balls. Described as “free and easy,” Grainger is second in batting at .456 and RBIs at 26. She has yet to commit an error.

“I think that combination has been really critical,” DiLuzio said. “It’s like the best of all the different worlds.”