Ohio State checks all the boxes for East Surry's Benji Gosnell

Benji Gosnell became the latest in a recent run of East Surry athletes to chart a path from Pilot Mountain to Division I college athletics when he announced Wednesday night that he will play football at Ohio State.
Part of the Cardinals’ unbeaten 2019 NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship team, Gosnell is a four-star recruit and the No. 11-ranked tight end in the nation in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports.
East Surry has four Division I baseball players, a Division I softball player, a Division I women’s basketball player, a Division I volleyball player and six Division I football players right now.
“It’s unreal to think about what’s come through East Surry in the last four or five years,” coach Trent Lowman added, mentioning Tennessee commit Isaac Washington, a senior defensive tackle on this season’s football team, as well.
But Gosnell stands out, even among that group of athletes. He’s the second youngest of 12 children in a family that includes older brother Stephen, a freshman wide receiver on the football team at North Carolina.
“Benji is as selfless as they come,” Lowman said of the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior. “He’s grown up in a home where selfishness is not allowed to exist because there’s no way the family would function properly. He carries that attitude that’s been instilled in him by his parents in everything he does. He always works hard. He does what he’s supposed to do and usually then some. Never complains.”
Gosnell took that hard-working approach to the recruiting process, making “a mental list where I wanted all the boxes checked,” he said.
“Ohio State definitely checked all of them,” Gosnell said, “ranging from academic opportunity after college and during college, to football opportunities, whether I would get to play early on, whether I would make an impact, development as a football player and as a student and just overall life.”
The Buckeyes are getting “a really good receiving tight end who runs routes like a wide receiver because he’s worked with his older brother Stephen, but has the tenacity and the physicality of a linebacker,” Lowman said. “Once he puts his hand down and has to block some, he’ll have the attitude already and it will just come down to fundamentals.”
That fits with the plan laid out for Gosnell by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, a Catawba County native like Lowman who also happens to be Gosnell’s lead recruiter and future position coach. They want him to fill the shoes of current Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who is a junior.
“Last year we were five-wide probably 65 to 70 percent of our plays, and Benji was one of those five,” Lowman said. “He’s a phenomenal wide receiver. We haven’t run a system where we used a tight end, but this season we will more. When you have a tight end who’s going to Ohio State it’s kind of dumb to not use him as a tight end.”
Gosnell will be joined in the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class by another tight end, Bennett Christian of Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona High School. That might deter some recruits, but not the multisport athlete from East Surry.
“Bennett and I are really good friends," Gosnell said. "He was a big part of the reason I chose Ohio State and ended the process so early, he’s such a great person. ... We’re two different styles of tight end, and that’s good because we can help each other in every aspect of our game.”
Still got it pic.twitter.com/891ETg2cb8— Benjamin Gosnell (@GosnellBenjamin) March 31, 2020
Gosnell has demonstrated the kind of athleticism in basketball and baseball that allows him to do one-legged backflips and has allowed him to play almost every position in football except offensive line. But he won’t play basketball this season at East Surry because of the overlap with football caused by the revised schedule. He does plan to play baseball and run track in the spring and graduate from East Surry in time to enroll at Ohio State for the spring semester of 2022.
“I think Benji has a very long football career ahead of him as long as he stays on the path he’s on,” Lowman said.
Gosnell has two more football seasons with the East Surry Cardinals, starting in February.
“I don’t want to lose another game in high school, and I definitely want to win two more rings,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal as a team and as a player.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!