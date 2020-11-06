Ohio State checks all the boxes for East Surry's Benji Gosnell

Gosnell took that hard-working approach to the recruiting process, making “a mental list where I wanted all the boxes checked,” he said.

“Ohio State definitely checked all of them,” Gosnell said, “ranging from academic opportunity after college and during college, to football opportunities, whether I would get to play early on, whether I would make an impact, development as a football player and as a student and just overall life.”

The Buckeyes are getting “a really good receiving tight end who runs routes like a wide receiver because he’s worked with his older brother Stephen, but has the tenacity and the physicality of a linebacker,” Lowman said. “Once he puts his hand down and has to block some, he’ll have the attitude already and it will just come down to fundamentals.”

That fits with the plan laid out for Gosnell by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, a Catawba County native like Lowman who also happens to be Gosnell’s lead recruiter and future position coach. They want him to fill the shoes of current Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who is a junior.