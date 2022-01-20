Olon Shuler, former North Forsyth basketball coach, dies

Shuler, who lived in Pfafftown, coached boys basketball teams at North Forsyth for 16 seasons, retiring from coaching in his mid-40s after the 1989 season with a record of 264-113.

"My heart and soul took a major hit today," Rick Anderson, the girls basketball coach at Mount Tabor, wrote on Facebook. "I just learned that my high school coach, history teacher and mentor, Coach Olon Shuler, has passed away. Coach Shuler was a major influence in my decision to become a coach (over 21 years). He came to see my teams play some and always has words of wisdom. He is such a great man that touched so many lives. Love you Coach! "