One more hug: Sterling Fair leaves a void for his family, Glenn High School community

“He was something special,” Stevenson said. “I think any tragedy like this is heartfelt, but just knowing the type of kid he was I think all of us coaches and players are still trying to process what happened. It’s been a month or so, but I find myself struggling with this.”

Sterling made 80 tackles and two interceptions and forced a fumble in his sophomore season in 2019 after moving up from the JV team after two games. Because of that season, and his speed as a track athlete, the college recruiting picked up in a big way.

Chaney, a wide receiver, said the Bobcats were glad to be playing football this spring but do so with heavy hearts. They had a tremendous defensive game in their 18-0 win over East Forsyth in their opener.

“We are going to play 126 percent in every game,” Chaney said in referring to Sterling’s No. 26. “What he’s meant to me through all these years is so much because he was a happy person and is hard-working and he always did the right thing. He’s missed, there’s no doubt about that.”

Reginald, 44, spent six years in the Army in special operations after his graduation from Mount Vernon High School in the Bronx, N.Y.