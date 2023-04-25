An effort to “elevate and celebrate” female athletics at Mount Tabor prompted representatives from the school's Parent Teacher Student Association to organize a “Pack the Sapp” night during a girls' soccer game.

The game between the Spartans and Reynolds was held at Bob Sapp Field. Donations, primarily from parents and local businesses, supported free student tickets, expanded concessions, gift card and Spartanwear giveaways and halftime contests for the fans. The Mount Tabor drumline provided lively entertainment for the larger crowd.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said parent representative Shannon Kemp, whose daughter Sophia is a junior midfielder. “The energy in the stadium for both sides is really great, the stadium is packed, there are tons of kids here, lots of kids from our middle schools and our clubs, tons of our Mount Tabor students and as I look across the stadium to the other side, I see and hear lots of Reynolds fans. So I think the attendance has been really great and we are so pleased with the turnout.”

While Bob Sapp Field had some empty seats for Monday night's game, 239 students took advantage of the free admission by halftime of the varsity game and several attendees indicated an unusually high attendance relative to the typical Spartans soccer match. According to Tabor assistant principal Jon Williams, it was the first time that he was aware of that a game night in Forsyth County was specifically designated as a celebration for female athletics. He said that a parent had told him that it was the largest crowd for the sport at that facility in three years of going to games.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Spartans coach Jay Benfield, who has coached boys soccer at Tabor for 10 seasons and is in his fifth as girls coach after four seasons as an assistant. “We’ve never really done anything like this before and I won’t take any credit for this; this was all my soccer moms and dads who put this together. I think it draws great attention to the sport and to female athletics. They deserve to be recognized, watched, followed and cheered for, so I was really happy with it and couldn’t have asked for much more tonight.”

With Kemp, Taryn Adams and Jim Rochester were representatives credited with planning and organizing the event, with the help of fellow parents and others. Williams said he would be open to making “Pack the Sapp” an annual event.

Prior to Monday's game, Kemp said the idea for “Pack the Sapp” resulted from a January preseason meeting in which a concern was expressed that female sports participation, student involvement and even school spirit had decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the parents hoped to provide a bright spot for a community who went through the fatal on-campus shooting of William Miller Jr. in September 2021.

Kemp said a game against Reynolds in particular was chosen because it is what she called a “sportsmanlike rivalry” and because many of the players are familiar with each other.

“So basically, we were looking for a way to celebrate our female athletes, we wanted to create some school spirit, we hoped to maybe find a few new soccer fans, we talked about how nationally and globally, women’s soccer is gaining so much popularity—they are working towards equal footing in the world of sports—our girls are certainly inspired and empowered by that, so we thought that we would like to continue that movement at a local level.”

Throughout the game, 25 gift cards were tossed into the stands on each side. There was soccer shootout at halftime, with two middle school students winning gift cards to local restaurants. The 50/50 halftime raffle went to a Mount Tabor student, with half of the $430 jackpot going to her and the other half to the school.

The third game between the two teams this season, the first two matchups were 1-1 and 0-0 ties. Another defensive struggle, Reynolds coach Thomas Moore credited the organization of both teams for defenses that together held a scoreless tie until 18:05 remained in the eventual 2-1 win for the Demons.

“I think we each took our section,” said Reynolds sophomore midfielder Lilly Zaks. “I know we talked about this as a team before, so our defenders really locked in on their forwards and our midfielders, we really made sure to sort out marks, which is something we have struggled with this season, but I think we had a great game. And then our forwards were really good at, when they got the ball, trying to keep it in this half and putting pressure on their defense.”

With the score tied at 1, Zaks got a kick off a rebound for the go-ahead goal from about 35 yards out with 1:55 left.

“We had played 78 strong minutes, our team was on it, really, we all worked hard for each other,” Zaks said. “And that shot, I’ve gone out and practiced that exact ‘middle-of-the-right-side, just rip in the top left corner’ and I’ve just practiced it and so I knew when the ball came back to me, I just knew: one touch, hit it and I knew it was going in.”

PHOTOS: Reynolds 2-1 over Mount Tabor in girls soccer