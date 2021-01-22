Page seniors Jean-Lou Pare and Ethan Long finish in top 10 in NCHSAA 4-A state championships

KERNERSVILLE – Page seniors Jean-Lou Pare and Ethan Long turned in strong performances in their final high school cross country race.

They qualified as individuals, so they were missing their teammates, but that didn’t mean they weren’t going to go hard.

“We kind of push each other all the time, and that’s what happened today,” said Long, who finished eighth in 16 minutes, 17.85 seconds, over the 3.1-mile course at the 4-A boys NCHSAA state championships at Ivey Redmon Park.

Pare, who is originally from France, finished two spots ahead of Long in sixth place in 16:08.02. He said he wasn’t unhappy with that finish because of how much talent was in the field.

“I felt good and I felt strong the whole way,” Pare said. “It was a great day to race and there was some wind, but it wasn’t too bad.”

Early in the race both Page runners were among a large pack, but separation took place around a mile and half. Murphy Smith of Ardrey Kell won in 15:44.65, followed closely by Wesley Haws of Cardinal Gibbins in 15:46.59.

“I was happy with our performance and we both wanted to get all-state, and that’s top 10 so we accomplished that,” Long said.