Pairings announced for Mary Garber Holiday Tip-off Classic

WHO WAS MARY GARBER?

Garber wrote for the Twin City Sentinel and Winston-Salem Journal, hired in 1940 as society editor and moving to cover sports beginning in 1944 when World War II depleted the all-male writing staff. She covered sports through 1997. Garber and the Sentinel had to fight for her seats in press boxes, and she was banned from locker rooms and didn't gain her first access until the 1974 ACC basketball tournament in Greensboro. Garber is a member of the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame; the Halls of Fame of the National Sports Media Association and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association; the Mary Garber Award to an ACC athlete and the Mary Garber Pioneer Award to a journalist from the Association for Women in Sports Media are named for her; and Garber received the Red Smith Award from the Associated Press Sports Editors. Garber also served as president of the Football Writers Assocation of America and the Atlantic Coast Sports Writers Association. She died in 2008 at age 92.