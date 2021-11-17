 Skip to main content
Pairings announced for Mary Garber Holiday Tip-off Classic
top story

Pairings announced for Mary Garber Holiday Tip-off Classic

Parkland WS Prep girls basketball (copy)

Parkland players celebrate as they are called to receive the championship trophy after the Mustangs' win over Winston-Salem Prep in the Champion bracket of the 2019 Mary Garber tournament  at Atkins High School.

 Walt Unks/Journal

MARY GARBER HOLIDAY TIP-OFF CLASSIC

What

Girls basketball

When

Monday-Wednesday

Where

Atkins and Glenn high schools

Tickets

$7

Schedule

Monday

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket

At Glenn

No. 8 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 1 p.m.

No. 7 North Forsyth vs. No. 2 East Wilkes, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Carver at No. 3 Glenn, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Walkertown vs. No. 4 Parkland, 5:30 p.m.

Bell Davis Pitt bracket

At Atkins

No. 8 North Wilkes vs. No. 1 East Forsyth, 1 p.m.

No. 2 West Forsyth at No. 7 Atkins, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 West Stokes vs. No. 3 Reagan, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Reynolds vs. No. 4 East Surry, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket

At Glenn

Winston-Salem Prep/Mount Tabor loser vs. Walkertown-Parkland loser, 1 p.m.

Carver-Glenn loser vs. North Forsyth-East Wilkes loser, 2:30 p.m.

At Atkins

Winston-Salem Prep/Mount Tabor winner vs. Walkertown-Parkland winner, 1 p.m.

Carver-Glenn winner vs. North Forsyth-East Wilkes winner, 2:30 p.m.

Bell Davis Pitt bracket

At Glenn

North Wilkes-East Forsyth loser vs. Reynolds-East Surry loser, 4 p.m.

West Stokes-Reagan loser vs. Atkins-West Forsyth loser, 5:30 p.m.

At Atkins

North Wilkes-East Forsyth winner vs. Reynolds-East Surry winner, 4 p.m.

West Stokes-Reagan winner vs. Atkins-West Forsyth winner, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket

At Glenn

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.

At Atkins

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Bell Davis Pitt bracket

At Glenn

Seventh-place game, 2 p.m.

At Atkins

Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

WHO WAS MARY GARBER?

Garber wrote for the Twin City Sentinel and Winston-Salem Journal, hired in 1940 as society editor and moving to cover sports beginning in 1944 when World War II depleted the all-male writing staff. She covered sports through 1997. Garber and the Sentinel had to fight for her seats in press boxes, and she was banned from locker rooms and didn't gain her first access until the 1974 ACC basketball tournament in Greensboro. Garber is a member of the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame; the Halls of Fame of the National Sports Media Association and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association; the Mary Garber Award to an ACC athlete and the Mary Garber Pioneer Award to a journalist from the Association for Women in Sports Media are named for her; and Garber received the Red Smith Award from the Associated Press Sports Editors. Garber also served as president of the Football Writers Assocation of America and the Atlantic Coast Sports Writers Association. She died in 2008 at age 92.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

