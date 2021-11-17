Pairings announced for Mary Garber Holiday Tip-off Classic

MARY GARBER HOLIDAY TIP-OFF CLASSIC
What
Girls basketball
When
Monday-Wednesday
Where
Atkins and Glenn high schools
Tickets
$7
Schedule
Monday
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket
At Glenn
No. 8 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 1 p.m.
No. 7 North Forsyth vs. No. 2 East Wilkes, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Carver at No. 3 Glenn, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Walkertown vs. No. 4 Parkland, 5:30 p.m.
Bell Davis Pitt bracket
At Atkins
No. 8 North Wilkes vs. No. 1 East Forsyth, 1 p.m.
No. 2 West Forsyth at No. 7 Atkins, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 West Stokes vs. No. 3 Reagan, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Reynolds vs. No. 4 East Surry, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket
At Glenn
Winston-Salem Prep/Mount Tabor loser vs. Walkertown-Parkland loser, 1 p.m.
Carver-Glenn loser vs. North Forsyth-East Wilkes loser, 2:30 p.m.
At Atkins
Winston-Salem Prep/Mount Tabor winner vs. Walkertown-Parkland winner, 1 p.m.
Carver-Glenn winner vs. North Forsyth-East Wilkes winner, 2:30 p.m.
Bell Davis Pitt bracket
At Glenn
North Wilkes-East Forsyth loser vs. Reynolds-East Surry loser, 4 p.m.
West Stokes-Reagan loser vs. Atkins-West Forsyth loser, 5:30 p.m.
At Atkins
North Wilkes-East Forsyth winner vs. Reynolds-East Surry winner, 4 p.m.
West Stokes-Reagan winner vs. Atkins-West Forsyth winner, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket
At Glenn
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.
At Atkins
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Bell Davis Pitt bracket
At Glenn
Seventh-place game, 2 p.m.
At Atkins
Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
WHO WAS MARY GARBER?
Garber wrote for the Twin City Sentinel and Winston-Salem Journal, hired in 1940 as society editor and moving to cover sports beginning in 1944 when World War II depleted the all-male writing staff. She covered sports through 1997. Garber and the Sentinel had to fight for her seats in press boxes, and she was banned from locker rooms and didn't gain her first access until the 1974 ACC basketball tournament in Greensboro. Garber is a member of the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame; the Halls of Fame of the National Sports Media Association and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association; the Mary Garber Award to an ACC athlete and the Mary Garber Pioneer Award to a journalist from the Association for Women in Sports Media are named for her; and Garber received the Red Smith Award from the Associated Press Sports Editors. Garber also served as president of the Football Writers Assocation of America and the Atlantic Coast Sports Writers Association. She died in 2008 at age 92.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.