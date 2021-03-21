Pandemic put Caden Davis, a quarterback and basketball player at Reynolds, on a new recruiting path

“While we were on a recruiting visit at a D-I school, the coach got the text that said all (college) seniors could come back if they choose to,” Davis' father said. “Then on that Monday we got the call from the same D-I coach and he said they didn’t have a scholarship for Caden.”

The NCAA ruled that the 2020 season was a free year in terms of eligibility. Seniors can come back and play another season if they desire.

“The entire high school senior class in football was hurt by this because of the NCAA rule that gave everybody a free season of eligibility,” Antonio Davis said. “It just wasn’t Caden who lost out because a lot of these schools have to honor those seniors who do come back, and I get that because that’s the right thing to do.”

The elder Davis said it especially hurts quarterbacks.

“If you've got a senior quarterback who is coming back for another senior year, you aren’t really going to look at a freshman, and you can just wait until the 2022 class,” he said.