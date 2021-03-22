Parkland football game postponed 'out of extreme caution'

WINSTON-SALEM — Parkland's football game at Western Guilford that was scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of a stomach virus that affected some Mustangs players, not because of COVID-19.

The Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference game was not played Friday night because of wet field conditions at Western Guilford and was pushed back to Saturday. But Saturday morning, the Parkland coaching staff was made aware that several players were experiencing symptoms of a stomach ailment, Brent Campbell, chief marketing & communications officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, wrote in an email Monday.

"Out of extreme caution, the Parkland team trainer and coaching staff recommended the game be rescheduled while staff took every precaution to understand the source of the athletes’ illness," Campbell wrote. "While stomach concerns are not solely a symptom of COVID, out of extreme caution it was recommended the students get tested. They did, and those tests all turned out COVID negative."