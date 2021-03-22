Parkland football game postponed 'out of extreme caution'

WINSTON-SALEM — Parkland's football game at Western Guilford that was scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of a stomach virus that affected some Mustangs players, not because of COVID-19.
The Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference game was not played Friday night because of wet field conditions at Western Guilford and was pushed back to Saturday. But Saturday morning, the Parkland coaching staff was made aware that several players were experiencing symptoms of a stomach ailment, Brent Campbell, chief marketing & communications officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, wrote in an email Monday.
"Out of extreme caution, the Parkland team trainer and coaching staff recommended the game be rescheduled while staff took every precaution to understand the source of the athletes’ illness," Campbell wrote. "While stomach concerns are not solely a symptom of COVID, out of extreme caution it was recommended the students get tested. They did, and those tests all turned out COVID negative."
Parkland (0-1 conference 0-3 overall) did not agree to reschedule the game with Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3) for Monday because school officials decided that playing two games in one week would put two much physical stress on the players, Campbell said. The Mustangs will play a home game against Dudley (1-1, 3-1) on Friday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium, and the Western Guilford game could be rescheduled later in the season.
"To date we have no positive cases that we are aware of related to Parkland student-athletes or that have impacted the Parkland schedule," Campbell wrote. "WS/FCS and the Parkland staff takes cancellation seriously and regret the schedule had to be altered in any way, but we believe in making sure student health and safety always comes first."
