Peterkin, Bailey propel Mount Tabor to conference title in OT

Bailey had 16 of his game-high 25 points before halftime, but when Reynolds returned from the locker room, he ceased to be a factor. Instead, the Demons played an enveloping zone defense that shut the Spartans down cold, leading to a 12-2 run that tightened the game considerably. Kenae McMillion scored five points in the last 2:50 of the quarter, and Reynolds trailed 53-52 entering the fourth period.

The Demons got their first lead since 2-0 at 58-57 with 1:51 left, but Bailey hit from the key, and Tisdale hit one of two free throws with 27 seconds left for the tie, as Mount Tabor held for and missed the last shot.

In overtime, Bailey was fouled on a 3-pointer with 2:54 to play and hit one free throw. A Simmons steal got the ball back for Mount Tabor, which got a free throw from Jashaun Torrence with 26.8 seconds left before M.J. Raye, who led the Demons with 23 points, hit two free throws after a foul on the inbounds play. That set up Peterkin’s follow shot and Bailey’s free throws.

“Finley Simmons’ defense was just unbelievable,” Muse said. “In the third quarter, we turned the ball over too much. We made some really long passes and turned the ball over. At the end of the game, we didn’t. We took better care of the basketball.