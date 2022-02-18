Peterkin, Bailey propel Mount Tabor to conference title in OT

CLEMMONS — Snook Peterkin hit a huge follow shot to break a tie in overtime, and Tyler Bailey hit four free throws in the final nine seconds as Mount Tabor held off a big second-half rally by Reynolds and won the Central Piedmont 4A basketball championship 67-63.
With the score tied 61-61, Peterkin rebounded a missed layup by teammate Finley Simmons and got the ball back up on the glass and in with 15.8 seconds left.
A charging foul nullified a basket by Reynolds’ Trey Tisdale with 9 seconds left, and when the Demons’ bench was hit with a technical foul, Bailey dropped in two free throws. After Tayshawn Jeter’s basket cut Reynolds’ deficit to 65-63, Bailey was fouled on the inbounds play and hit both free throws.
“What a great high school basketball game,” said Andy Muse, Mount Tabor’s head coach. “We got the lead in overtime, we took care of the ball, and we hit our free throws.”
“I had ‘em all the way,” said Bailey, a sophomore who transferred to Mount Tabor three weeks ago from national prep power Oak Hill Academy.
For the first half, it looked as if Mount Tabor “had ‘em all the way.” The Spartans dominated, leading 23-12 after the first quarter and building a 41-26 halftime lead. A big key was defense played by senior guard Simmons, who made six of his eight steals in the first half, when the Spartans’ press forced 12 turnovers and got a taller Reynolds team into an up-and-down game that didn’t work in its favor.
Bailey had 16 of his game-high 25 points before halftime, but when Reynolds returned from the locker room, he ceased to be a factor. Instead, the Demons played an enveloping zone defense that shut the Spartans down cold, leading to a 12-2 run that tightened the game considerably. Kenae McMillion scored five points in the last 2:50 of the quarter, and Reynolds trailed 53-52 entering the fourth period.
The Demons got their first lead since 2-0 at 58-57 with 1:51 left, but Bailey hit from the key, and Tisdale hit one of two free throws with 27 seconds left for the tie, as Mount Tabor held for and missed the last shot.
In overtime, Bailey was fouled on a 3-pointer with 2:54 to play and hit one free throw. A Simmons steal got the ball back for Mount Tabor, which got a free throw from Jashaun Torrence with 26.8 seconds left before M.J. Raye, who led the Demons with 23 points, hit two free throws after a foul on the inbounds play. That set up Peterkin’s follow shot and Bailey’s free throws.
“Finley Simmons’ defense was just unbelievable,” Muse said. “In the third quarter, we turned the ball over too much. We made some really long passes and turned the ball over. At the end of the game, we didn’t. We took better care of the basketball.
“I believe in our guys. We’re going to be a tough out in the (state) tournament. This is the time when Mount Tabor plays its best basketball.”