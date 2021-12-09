 Skip to main content
Phenom Hoops event coming to Smith, Wesleyan this weekend
The Healthy Blue Tourney Town Showcase, presented by Phenom Hoops, will bring another strong field to the Triad this weekend.

The high school basketball event will feature three games Friday at Smith and and seven games Saturday at Wesleyan. Admission is $15 for an all-day pass.

Here is the schedule: 

FRIDAY

At Smith

5:30 p.m.: Girls, Atkins at Smith

6:30: Charlotte Liberty Heights vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory

8: Atkins at Smith

SATURDAY

At Wesleyan

Noon: Forsyth Country Day vs. Richmond County

1:30 p.m.: Quality Education Academy vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory

3: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) vs. Page

4:30: Northern Guilford at Wesleyan

6: East Forsyth vs. Pittsboro Seaforth

7:30: Charlotte Liberty Heights vs. Durham Good Better Best Academy

9: West Charlotte vs. Smith

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

