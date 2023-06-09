The top Piedmont Triad boys basketball players and coach for the 2023 season at non-NCHSAA schools, based on nominations and voting by area coaches.

Player of the Year

Jaydon Young

G, 6-feet-4, senior, Greensboro Day

The four-star recruit signed with Virginia Tech and had a habit of big play in big moments for the Bengals, who won the NCISAA 3A state championship, its 12 state title in program history….Earned Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference Player of the Year, NCISAA 3A All-State honors and HAECO Invitational All-Tournament all for the third consecutive season….The McDonald’s All-American nominee became just the second player in the HAECO Invitational’s 46-year history to earn back-to-back MVP awards….Averaged 17.7 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 47% from the field….In the state quarterfinals, had and-one off a stolen inbounds pass and made three-pointer to force overtime and made three-pointer with 8.8 seconds left in eventual 59-58 win over High Point Christian….In state semifinals, scored 21 points in 30-27 win over Gaston Christian….In state finals, scored game-high 23 points and made late free throw in 58-56 win over No. 1 seed and defending champion Concord Academy.

First Team

G Julius Harrison, 6-6, senior, Piedmont Classical

The wing averaged 16.5 points per game, shooting 56% from the field and 49% from three-point range as the Bobcats went 35-8, won its sixth CAA4SC state championship and won the Phenom Prep National Championship….The three-time CAA4SC state champion also averaged 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals.

G Iverson King, 6-5, junior, Forsyth Country Day

The NCISAA 3A All-State selection led the Furies in all major statistical categories, averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals….Finished second in Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference voting behind Young….Athletic playmaker helped FCDS to a 21-12 record and NCISAA 3A state quarterfinals appearance….Has Division I offers from Radford, Siena and South Florida.

G Isaiah Washington, 6-5, junior, Winston-Salem Christian National

Lengthy guard scored team-high 17 points to defeat No. 16 ranked Southern California Academy 63-49, made last of his 20 points vs. Combine Academy on a late game-tying free throw and game-winning buzzer-beater and scored 29 points vs. The Skill Factory on Feb. 4…. Has received Division I offer from Mississippi State among others.

F Torey Alston, 6-9, senior, Winston-Salem Christian National

The Middle Tennessee State signee averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Lions went 39-5, won the Insider Independent School Championship, reached the Phenom Hoops HoopState Championship game and ranked as high as No. 20 in ESPN’s national rankings….Had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks in win over IMG Academy Blue.

F Richard Goods, 6-9, junior, Piedmont Classical

The former Smith player averaged 17.9 points and 11.9 rebounds with 28 double-doubles in 40 games….Dynamic big man shot 66% from the field and averaged 1.55 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Bobcats….Has an offer from Seton Hall and has interest from other Division I schools.

Second Team

G Jaylen Cross, 6-4, sophomore, Caldwell

The Northwest Guilford transfer re-classed and is considered a top 2025 area prospect….Key reason why the Eagles achieved its most wins in five seasons, going 19-12 and reaching the NCISAA 2A state quarterfinals….Earned All-Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference and NCISAA 2A All-State honors with a team-leading 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds….Has received Division I offers from Charleston and East Carolina.

G Isaiah Sanders, 5-10, junior, High Point Christian

The NCISAA 3A All-State selection averaged 17 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, while also leading the state quarterfinalists in free throw attempts, free throw percentage and deflections….Coach Joseph Cooper says the guard watches 6-8 hours of film, in addition to team sessions….The super-quick guard has run the 100 meters in 10.57 seconds for Cougars track this spring.

G Josiah Watkins, 6-3, senior, Piedmont Classical

The Mount Olive commit averaged 14 points, 7.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals, while shooting 56% on field goal attempts and 38% from three-point range….Had 130 steals and surpassed the 1,000 career points milestone this season.

F Jordan Pyke, 6-7, senior, Shining Light

The Union (TN) signee led the Knights in points (20.1), rebounds (12.1) and blocks (2.7), while being second in assists (4.3) and steals (2.1)….Earned CSAA DI First Team All-State and All-State Tournament honors as well as BJU Invitational MVP and PCC Invitational MVP….Pyke has a 6-10 wingspan and a 42-inch vertical….The first player in school history with over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds, accomplished in two seasons….Most blocks (109), double-doubles (36) and triple-doubles (4) in school history….Averaged 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds in CSAA DI state playoffs.

F Lewis Walker, 6-6, junior, Winston-Salem Christian National

Strong-bodied, 240-pound small forward has several Division I offers, including Wake Forest….Had 14 points and 10 rebounds in same win over Southern California Academy and scored 27 points in 73-72 loss to Piedmont Classical.

Third Team

G Antoine Jones, 6-0, junior, Quality Education Regional

The State Tournament MVP, Conference Tournament MVP and Big Shots Tournament MVP averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5 assists and 3.8 steals….Praised as being a floor general above being scoring-focused for a team that finished 35-4, won the Western Conference and won its first CAA4SC state championship.

G Josh Scales, 6-2, senior, Quality Education Regional

The Big Shots Tournament MVP and Big Shots All-American battled through injuries, averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Fighting Pharaohs....Triad All-Star participant.

G CJ Vaughn, 6-1, junior, Winston-Salem Christian Regional

The two-time All-CMAC and last year’s CAA4SC state championship MVP averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Lions who finished 29-8…Holds offers from Hampton and North Carolina A&T.

F Joseph Bachman, 6-8, senior, Greensboro Day

The NCISAA 3A All-State selection was a solid No. 2 option offensively, while also being the Bengals’ interior defender….Averaged 8.2 points on 46% shooting and 8.7 rebounds….Also named All-Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference, HAECO Invitational All-Tournament and Triad All-Star Game selections for the state champions....Signed with Randolph-Macon College.

F Kahlif Barnes, 6-8, senior, Piedmont Classical

The strong inside presence averaged 15 points and 9.7 rebounds, who shooting 54% from the field, 30% from 3-point range and 72% from the free throw line as a big man….Had 17 double-doubles in 40 games….Named all-conference and all-academic the last two seasons.

Honorable Mention

Caldwell: G J3 Swindell, junior.

Calvary Day: F Jaydin Spillman, senior.

Forsyth Country Day: G Jahon Foster, junior; F Draven Pilson, junior; G Q. Williams, freshman.

Greensboro Day: G Jordan Moody, senior; G Will Otto, junior; G Julius Reese, senior.

New Garden Friends: G Jeffrey Clark II, junior; G Kingston Clifton, freshman.

Piedmont Classical: G Nigel Vincent, senior.

Quality Educational Regional: F Darius Caldwell, junior.

Salem Baptist: G Troy Corbin, senior.

Winston-Salem Christian Regional: F Emmanuel Black, senior; G Caden Fitzgibbons, senior; G Damerian Gibson, sophomore.

Coach Of The Year

Freddy Johnson, Greensboro Day

The winningest basketball coach in North Carolina history guided the Bengals to its 12th NCISAA state championship and first since 2019 in arguably his greatest coaching job….Lost four starters, all to Division I college programs from last season’s state runner-up….Free throw practice drill prepared team for late “mad scramble” to capture NCISAA 3A state championship win over No. 1 seed and defending champion Concord Academy, 58-56.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)

DJ Bishop, Quality Education; Brandon Clifford, Caldwell; Antonio Lowe, Winston-Salem Christian National.