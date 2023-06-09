The area’s top girls basketball players and coach for the 2023 season at non-NCHSAA schools, based on nominations and votes from area coaches.

Player of the Year

Kylie Torrence

F, 6-feet-1, sophomore, High Point Christian

The NCISAA 3A All-State selection earned additional hardware as Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference Player of the Year and High Point Christian Offensive MVP….Entered the Cougars last game averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.5 blocks as the Cougars finished 20-9 and reached the NCISAA state finals for the second consecutive season….Had five games of 20-plus points and a season-high 28 points vs. Carlisle on Dec. 6….Up to that point, had 12 double-doubles, 13 double-digit rebound games and nine games of 4-plus blocks, including a season-high 6 twice…. The Western Guilford transfer has multiple Division I offers including Appalachian State, Charlotte, Elon, North Carolina A&T and UNC-Wilmington.

First Team

G Destinee Barnes, 6-0, senior, Winston-Salem Christian Regional

The Lions Team MVP for a regional squad that went 40-6, went undefeated as Western Conference champions, won the CAA4SC state championship and was ranked No. 5 in MaxPreps North Carolina team rankings….Averaged team-high 10.4 points as an All-Western Conference selection….Committed to Odessa College.

G Aysia Hinton, 5-8, senior, Winston-Salem Christian National

The shooting guard averaged 12 points in 38 games and made a three-quarter court buzzer beater to defeat nationally-ranked Paul VI…Coach Delaney Rudd called the clutch performer a “three-ball waiting to happen” when left open….Committed to Division I Maryland Eastern Shore….WSCN finished ranked No. 1 in MaxPreps North Carolina team rankings.

G Maraja Pass, 5-6, senior, Winston-Salem Christian National

Transferred to Winston-Salem Christian after a prolific three-year career at Shelby, where the Elon signee averaged 17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.5 steals and was the MVP for the 2021 NCHSAA 2A state champions….Finished career with over 1,000 points and 500 assists….In different role, averaged 12.5 points and 5 assists as the Team MVP for the Lions who went 33-5 and defeated NCHSAA 2A Andrews by 25 and 14 and NCHSAA 1A state champion Bishop McGuinness 63-45.

F Lily Pereira, 5-10, senior, Wesleyan Christian

The Florida Southern signee earned NCISAA 4A All-State honors for the third time, averaging a team-leading 12.9 points and 7 rebounds for the Trojans who went 23-10, earned a No. 4 playoff seed and reached the highest classification’s semifinals….Had season-high 25 points vs. Ravenscroft and season-high 15 rebounds vs. North Raleigh.

F Liz Wyrick, 6-0, sophomore, Greensboro Day

The NCISAA 3A All-State and Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference selection gained nominations from multiple coaches….She has the height and touch to be dangerous inside but the range to knock down shots away from the basket…. Helped the Bengals earn a No. 5 seed and reach the NCISAA 3A quarterfinals.

Second Team

G Zoe Bayer, 5-8, senior, Winston-Salem Christian Regional

The Western Conference Championship MVP and CAA4SC State Tournament MVP was third on the team in points at 9.7 points per game….Had team-highs of 20 points and 3 steals as the Lions defeated Quality Education 53-37 in the CAA4SC state finals, the program’s first state title.

G Nadiya Hairston, 5-6, senior, High Point Christian

Entering the NCISAA 3A state finals, the All-State selection was second on Cougars in points (9.7) and steals (2.3) per game while leading with an average of 2.2 assists….Also earned All-Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference honors and was the Sheetz Holiday Classic MVP.

G Jazlyn Harris, 5-7, junior, Quality Education

The Charlotte Chambers transfer scored a team-high 14 points, all in the second half, to earn Most Outstanding Player honors for the 2022 NCHSAA 4A state champions….Averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the CAA4SC state runner-up….Earned CAA4SC All-State and All-Western Conference selections.

G A’Shauna Robinson, 5-8, senior, Greensboro Day

The NCISAA 3A All-State selection will be staying home as a Guilford College signee.

F Laniya Scales, 6-1, senior, Quality Education

The towering inside presence averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, while also shooting 36% from 3-point range and getting 9 double-doubles…. An All-Western Conference and CAA4SC All-State selection for the Fighting Pharoahs.

Third Team

G Parker Childress, 5-7, senior, Forsyth Country Day

The Roanoke College signee averaged 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the NCISAA 3A quarterfinalists….The leading scorer for the Furies who went 16-11 and earned a No. 8 playoff seed….All-Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference selection….Called on to guard opposition’s best player and contribute in multiple ways as an “incredible leader on and off the court”….Had 16 double-digit scoring games.

G Alivia Evans, 5-9, senior, Quality Education

Averaged 11 points and 3 assists, while shooting 41% from three-point range for the Fighting Pharoahs…

G Ge’Kayla Goins, 5-2, sophomore, Piedmont Classical

Led the 19-15 Bobcats with 15.3 points, 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals in 30 of 34 games….Scored 21-plus points eight times, including season-high 38 vs. Shining Light….Had season-high 10 steals that same game….Had all-around game of 17 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 6 steals in 49-47 win over Wayne Prep.

G Taylor Hawley, 5-10, sophomore, Wesleyan Christian

The NCISAA 4A All-State selection was second on the Trojans, averaging 12.2 points per game, while leading the team with 2.5 assists per game….Taller player relied on for 3-point shooting, shot 32.8% behind the arc and 40.7% overall from the field.

C Jada Creech, 5-11, senior, Winston-Salem Christian National

The post player served a valuable role, especially with Boston College-bound Lili Krasovec out with injury….The Charlotte Chambers transfer is committed to Division I North Carolina Central….Size advantage in the paint.

Honorable Mention

Caldwell: G Taylor Riffey, junior.

Forsyth Country Day: F Cyana Chambers, senior; G Guiselle Lyons, 8th; G Leila Walden, senior.

High Point Christian: G Angel Walker, junior.

Winston-Salem Christian Regional: G Aniya Jackson, senior.

Coach of the Year

Brandi Segars, Winston-Salem Christian Regional

The Queens, New York native and former Winston-Salem State forward led the regional team to a 40-6 record and guided the Lions to its first state championship in her first year with the program….Accomplished the feat with only one returner and eight new players….The team was ranked No. 5 in North Carolina by MaxPreps.

Also receiving votes

Brittany Drew, High Point Christian.