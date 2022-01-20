Players remember Olon Shuler, former North Forsyth basketball coach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shuler taught history and coached boys basketball teams at North Forsyth for 16 seasons, retiring from coaching in his mid-40s after the 1989 season with a record of 264-113.

"Coach always did things first-class," said Mike Muse, who played for Shuler and is now director of basketball alumni relations at Wake Forest. "He dressed first-class. He took care of his players first-class. He had high expectations for us and held us accountable and for our actions on and off the floor. He was a tremendous mentor to a lot of players but also a lot of students. ...

"He was a great academic teacher," Muse added. "He made history interesting. He took pride in being a classroom teacher, as well as pride in being a coach. Knowing that I wanted to get in the coaching business and coming from a coaching family, that was important for me to have a mentor like that. That showed that you can be first-class in the classroom and first-class on the floor."

Shuler's teams won six championships in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.