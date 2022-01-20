Players remember Olon Shuler, former North Forsyth basketball coach

When you talk to Olon Shuler's former North Forsyth High School basketball players, the coach's sartorial splendor is as likely to weave its way into the conversation as his impact on students or his victories on the court.
A young, new assistant coach in 1983, a former player, received a lesson on dressing when he showed up for his first game on staff with Shuler, who died at his home in Pfafftown on Thursday after a recent hospital stay.
"I had on some penny loafers and some jeans and a short-sleeved Fox shirt," said Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth County's sheriff. "Not the Izod, but it had the little fox on it. Coach asked me, 'Where are you going?'
"I said, 'We've got a game.'
"He said, 'Let me tell you. We may not win every game. But we will definitely be the best-dressed coaches at every game.'"
The next weekend, Shuler gave Kimbrough one of his suits and taught him the proper way to put a dimple in a necktie. Their relationship, which began for Kimbrough as a player in 1978, evolved into a friendship that remained close through the years, with Kimbrough among those having visited with Shuler at his Pfafftown home Wednesday night. Shuler had lost his wife, Sydney, just days earlier, also after a hospitalization.
Shuler taught history and coached boys basketball teams at North Forsyth for 16 seasons, retiring from coaching in his mid-40s after the 1989 season with a record of 264-113.
"Coach always did things first-class," said Mike Muse, who played for Shuler and is now director of basketball alumni relations at Wake Forest. "He dressed first-class. He took care of his players first-class. He had high expectations for us and held us accountable and for our actions on and off the floor. He was a tremendous mentor to a lot of players but also a lot of students. ...
"He was a great academic teacher," Muse added. "He made history interesting. He took pride in being a classroom teacher, as well as pride in being a coach. Knowing that I wanted to get in the coaching business and coming from a coaching family, that was important for me to have a mentor like that. That showed that you can be first-class in the classroom and first-class on the floor."
Shuler's teams won six championships in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.
"My heart and soul took a major hit today," Rick Anderson, the girls basketball coach at Mount Tabor, wrote on Facebook. "I just learned that my high school coach, history teacher and mentor, Coach Olon Shuler, has passed away. Coach Shuler was a major influence in my decision to become a coach (over 21 years). He came to see my teams play some and always has words of wisdom. He is such a great man that touched so many lives. Love you Coach! "
Shuler, a Forsyth County native and Gray High School and Appalachian State alum, coached nearly 30 players who went on to play basketball in college, including N.C. State's Brian Howard, Wake Forest's David Carlyle, North Carolina's Jeff Denny and Tobe Jackson, who played at Furman and Johnson C. Smith. Among that group are white and Black players brought together, Kimbrough said, because of Shuler.
"When race relationships weren't that great," Kimbrough says of his playing days in the late 1970s. "You're talking about a white guy who took to these young Black kids. You don't see race and color in athletics. As a coach, you just see winning, you see bringing young men together, having them bond. Even though we were all from different walks of life, how that basketball court brought us together. ...
"He taught us so much more than playing basketball," Kimbrough said. "He taught us about life. He taught us about how you should carry yourself as young men. He was big on that."