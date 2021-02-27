Poor field conditions forces Reagan to likely move its home football games to North Forsyth for rest of the season

North Forsyth and Reagan are natural rivals, but that doesn’t mean the two schools aren’t going to help each other.

In the case of Reagan, which has an unplayable football field, North Forsyth has offered its field to Reagan to play its football games during this spring season. The schools are separated by about five miles.

On Saturday night Reagan opened its season against Mount Tabor at Nifong-Crafford Stadium on the campus of North Forsyth.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said athletics director Sean Vestal of the Vikings. “We are all in this together and so if we can help a fellow school like that, we’re going to do it.”

Alexis McCoy, the athletics director at Reagan, said it started out as a joke after she called Vestal a couple of weeks ago.

“Our field just hadn’t gotten any better and it’s going to be hard for it to recover,” McCoy said. “And I think it’s going to rain most of next week so we really needed a field to play our games.”

The Vikings and Raiders don’t play each other this season, and their home games won’t interfere except for one Friday night. If needed, the Raiders could play at North Forsyth but the decision has not been made as of yet for the rest of the games, McCoy said.