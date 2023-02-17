The 4A Central Piedmont Conference Tournament final on Friday night between the No. 2 seed East Forsyth boys and No. 4 seed Reagan at Mount Tabor was postponed until 10 a.m. on Saturday, also at Mount Tabor.

The decision came after an 8:38 p.m. power outage at the school’s gym lobby during halftime. Those attending the game on Saturday will not be charged admission.

The game was tied at 26 at the time of the game’s second stoppage. The first occurred about 7:45 p.m. with 2:20 left in the first quarter and East ahead 8-4, after an injury suffered by East Forsyth senior Corion Marshall. Marshall was injured while going for a loose ball.

“Corion has always been known for going for loose balls,” said Eagles coach Monty Gray. “It doesn’t matter if it’s going out of bounds or what, and Corion was just being himself. I believe he was going after the loose ball, one of the players in front of him stopped to try to block him out and he went over top of him.

“When he went over top of him, he flipped and I think he hit his head and his neck on the bleachers.”

The on-site training staff attended to Marshall, and at 8:05 p.m., he was taken away on a stretcher, with a standing ovation from the crowd.

At about 7:50 p.m., players from East and Reagan locked arms, forming a circle in unison to pray for Marshall.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to East Forsyth’s Corion Marshall,” the Reagan men’s basketball Twitter account posted at 9:32 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., there had been no update on Marshall’s condition, according to Gray.

“Right now, our hearts and prayers are for Corion Marshall, who got hurt tonight,” Gray said. “This game is secondary. I care less about what is going on with this game, when we play it, whatever. I’m just trying to get my kids back to East, so I can go check on Corion and make sure he is doing OK.”

Each team’s leading scorer put up all of their points in the second quarter, with East’s Will Gray scoring 11 and Reagan’s Carter Powell scoring eight.

East Forsyth reached the tournament final with an opening round 64-51 win over rival Glenn, followed by a 77-68 semifinal victory on Tuesday over Reynolds, a No. 7 seed who had upset No. 3 seed West Forsyth 67-64 previously.

Reagan defeated No. 5 seed Davie 71-69 in double overtime on Monday, before knocking off then 24-1 Mount Tabor, the home No. 1 seed, on Wednesday, 45-41. Mount Tabor was 14-0 in regular season conference play and won 51-38 and 54-52 over the Raiders in its two previous matchups.

In the semifinal, Reagan held Mount Tabor, who had averaged 71.96 points per game, to a season low.

Before the boys game, the No. 5 seed West Forsyth girls defeated No. 4 seed Reagan 32-30 to give the Titans’ Catrina Green her first conference title as coach.

The Titans took a 15-9 halftime lead with 6-foot-2 freshman Jeanna Baskerville scoring West’s last eight points. Baskerville later put up seven of the team’s nine fourth-quarter points to lead all scorers with 19.

The Raiders rallied to trim the lead to 17-14 in the third. With just over a minute left in the game, they were down 32-30.

From there, Reagan missed a 3-point attempt and a driving layup. West held on despite missing two free throws from different shooters on separate fouls in the last 17.7 seconds.

Center Emma Pendleton led the Raiders with 12 points, six coming in the first quarter.