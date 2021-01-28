 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard
agate

Prep scoreboard

Girls basketball

Bishop McGuinness 58, Lexington 20

Lexington: 3 7 3 7 - 20

McGuinness: 15 13 16 14 - 58

Lexington: T. Peoples 7, Newell 6, McIntosh 3, E. Blackwell 3, Emory Blackwell 0.

McGuinness: Kiersten Varner 12, Charley Chappell 11, Tate Chappell 9, Alaila Kreuter 7, Deal 6, Williams 5, Petrangeli 4, Moya 2, Harriman 2.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 4-0, Lexington 1-5

Notes: Freshman Kiersten Varner and sophomore Charley Chappell scored 12 and 11 points respectively as McGuinness improved to 4-0.

Next: McGuinness hosts East Surry Friday at 5:45.

