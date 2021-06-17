Q&A with mental health advocate, NFL safety and Winston-Salem native Doug Middleton

Doug Middleton is a Winston-Salem native, a mental-health advocate and is heading toward his sixth season in the NFL.

He'll combined his on-field and off-field passions on Saturday as he and his organization, the Dream The Impossible Initiative, will help lead the You're Not Alone 7-on-7 at Glenn High School.

Here are a few thoughts from Middleton on mental health wellness and the event from the Appalachian State alumnus.

On the step forward he's seen in the NFL toward mental health during his career:

"I think the biggest step forward I’ve seen is just the open dialogue. I feel like a lot of the conversations are starting to happen. I just feel like the resources are there, we just have to connect the people to the resources. So I think that’s the biggest step forward, is the fact that now people are actually talking about it. When I first got in the league, it wasn’t even really something that you discussed like that. As somebody was going through something, they wouldn’t really say nothing at all."

On who will speak to players as part of the You're Not Alone 7-on-7 event: