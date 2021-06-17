Q&A with mental health advocate, NFL safety and Winston-Salem native Doug Middleton

Doug Middleton is a Winston-Salem native, a mental-health advocate and is heading toward his sixth season in the NFL.
He'll combined his on-field and off-field passions on Saturday as he and his organization, the Dream The Impossible Initiative, will help lead the You're Not Alone 7-on-7 at Glenn High School.
Here are a few thoughts from Middleton on mental health wellness and the event from the Appalachian State alumnus.
On the step forward he's seen in the NFL toward mental health during his career:
"I think the biggest step forward I’ve seen is just the open dialogue. I feel like a lot of the conversations are starting to happen. I just feel like the resources are there, we just have to connect the people to the resources. So I think that’s the biggest step forward, is the fact that now people are actually talking about it. When I first got in the league, it wasn’t even really something that you discussed like that. As somebody was going through something, they wouldn’t really say nothing at all."
On who will speak to players as part of the You're Not Alone 7-on-7 event:
"I’m going to talk last, and I’m going to have some other people share some messages. Sheriff Kimbrough is going to be there, my friend, Rwenshaun Miller, who’s a huge mental health advocate. He’s also a licensed therapist from the Charlotte area. He’s going to come down and speak.
"And he has a book called "Injured Reserve," which is his biography about how he attempted suicide and survived suicide attempts. He’s alive today to tell the kids about it. He’s a former student-athlete at UNC Chapel Hill. He’s donating his book to all the kids at the camp. Also Lokai (a lifestyle brand), one of their representatives are going to be there, they’re donating wrist bands to all the kids."
On what his message will be:
"The first thing I want to let the kids know is that they’re not alone in the struggle that they have, and there’s people here that care about them. The second thing I want to let them know is there’s resources here to take advantage of. There’s people here that they can come talk to. There’s some things that’s available if they’re struggling.
And the third thing is not only learning about mental health, but learning about really what's going on in not only the world but the Winston-Salem community. Like it’s a lot going on in Winston-Salem right now … And I just want to let the kids know that there’s some alternatives. Sports is definitely something that you can put your faith and trust in, as far as things you can do outside of the bad decision-making and things like that. And I want to let them know they’re more than an athlete. That’s always my message. Just let them know that, yeah, you’ve been playing a sport but that doesn’t define you."
On his mentorship program goal going forward:
"It’s called the Dreams Program, and it’s really a program that will take student-athletes and show them how to be, how to get college ready … Say you’re looking to go to App State playing football or basketball. Well how do you make yourself attractive to that school? How does the process even go, because a lot of kids get stressed out by even going through the recruiting process, the college tours of college campuses. And not only that, but expose them to people who’ve been through the process, but people that are professionals in that process. Get them in front of people that works in the recruiting office, letting them know, 'hey this is what we’re looking for when we see your Twitter, when we see your transcript,’ different things like that."
On what he's learned from the grieving process and its importance in mental health wellness:
"It’s never easy, being it a friend or losing a best friend. That’s the first thing I talk about is how to grieve, how to not try and forget they were there and really understanding that those were your best friends and now, you’ve got to figure out a way to honor them … What would they want you to do, how would they want you to continue to live your life? That’s always my message. For me, me losing my best friend was one of the toughest things I had to go through, but in the end, I believe that him losing his life is going to save a lot of other people’s lives and his message will continue to carry on."
336-727-7165