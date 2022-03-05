Quick Take: Bishop McGuinness girls head to state championship game

“Especially for Tate and Charley (Chappell), the heartbreak we had in the regionals the last two years – losing at the buzzer both years – we talked about that extensively and how we didn’t want to let that happen again,” Robinson said. “All the way through the third quarter we were in that position again because we were not playing our best and we were beating ourselves. To the girls’ credit, they reached inside themselves and had a great fourth quarter.”

What the Villains found was a 3-point shooting stroke that had been missing for most of the first three quarters. After Jernigan put them ahead with her shot from behind the arc, Charley Chappell made another and Jernigan hit again to open an eight-point lead with 2:37 to play.

“Going into the fourth … I told them the next one was going to go in,” Robinson said. “We shoot the ball a lot better than that. … Shooters have to shoot.”

And defenders have to defend. The Villains held Mountain Heritage to six points in the fourth quarter to secure the 10th trip to the NCHSAA Class 1-A championship game in school history. They’ve won the previous nine, from 2006-14.

