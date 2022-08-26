Quick Take: Grimsley 40, No. 3 Reagan 34

Where

Jamieson Stadium, Grimsley

Why the Raiders lost

After taking advantage of an interception to score 57 seconds into the second half and go up 34-21, Reagan failed to score again. Coach Josh McGee’s Raiders were held to 68 yards in the second half.

“Offensively, we just hit a wall in the second half and (Grimsley) played a lot tougher in the second half and was more physical,” McGee said. “We kind of got off script there for a little bit and started playing behind the chains. Everything good that happened in the first half didn’t happen in the second half.”

Senior running back Tsion Saunders had 83 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in the first half, but was held to 41 yards and a TD on seven carries in the second half.

Defensively, the Raiders gave up five runs of at least 39 yards on a night when their defensive backs locked down a talented group of Grimsley receivers.

“Football is about tackling, it’s about fundamentals,” McGee said. “Every one of their big runs was missed tackles.”

Why the Whirlies won

On a night when Grimsley’s two quarterbacks struggled throwing the ball (7-of-17, 88 yards, TD, INT), the running game took over. Coach Darryl Brown’s Whirlies finished with 375 yards on the ground against a strong Reagan team.

Sophomore Mitchell Summers showed that his breakout performance in a Week 1 win at Clayton was no fluke, carrying the ball 19 times for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

“He has great balance, great vision,” Brown said of Summers. “His center of gravity is really low, and he’s really strong. That helps him break tackles, but nobody really gets a clean shot on him because of his lateral movement and how low he is to the ground. … He’s a tough kid, and he’s just going to keep getting better.”

Senior Khalil Stimpson showed his toughness on both sides of the ball, making a key stop on a fourth-and-3 play at the Grimsley 29 in the fourth quarter and rushing for 85 yards and a TD on eight carries in the second half.

“We’re trying to figure out each week which side of the ball we need him most, because he’s really the only guy who goes both ways for us,” Brown said. “We thought he could be a downhill, physical runner for us, not necessarily Quan Nora but that kind of guy. … He was ready to go tonight and was one of the few bright spots on defense. He got us tough, tough yards late in the game when we needed them.”

The big plays

With the teams tied at 34 late in the third quarter, Grimsley’s Fred Sellars intercepted a Luke Collins pass that bounced high in the air off the foot of a Reagan receiver and returned it to the Raiders’ 23. The Whirlies converted the turnover into points when Alex Taylor outfought a Reagan defender for a pass from Faizon Brandon for a disputed 20-yard touchdown with 10:43 to play. Those were the last points of the game.

“Say what you want, but he didn’t come down with the ball,” McGee said. “When the play was over, the ball was not in his hands. But that’s the call that was made and that’s what it is.”

Grimsley’s Brown had a different take on the TD pass, saying, “I thought (Taylor) had it when he went to the ground. That was a competitive catch with both guys fighting for the ball.”

Three things we learned

1. Grimsley will continue to play two quarterbacks. After senior Ryan Stephens started, Brandon came off the bench late in the first half to provide a spark, and after tossing an interception early in the third quarter he had an 80-yard touchdown run and the winning TD pass. “We’re going to play both guys and we were planning on going back with Ryan in the second half,” Brown said, “but after the interception – I wasn’t going to take Faizon out after that, because I wouldn’t do that to either guy – he had a long run right after. He kind of got in a little groove there, so we stayed with him.”

2. Reagan’s secondary won the battle with Grimsley’s receivers, except for one play. Whirlies juniors Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor are talented and have the scholarship offers to prove it, but the Raiders’ Jalill Rogers and Landan Callahan more than held their own, with help from Zion Fant at times. “We believed that our corners were better than their receivers, and that’s not a knock on their receivers,” McGee said. “That’s just our belief in our guys. We were going to put our two best cover guys on their two best receivers and eliminate it, and that’s what we did. They did a heck of a job, but when you do that and sell out to take those guys away, you’d better be really good in the box.” And that’s where Reagan got burned on Grimsley’s long runs.

3. Both of these teams are going to be playing well into November. This was the kind of matchup that prepares teams for the playoffs, and Reagan and Grimsley could meet again in Class 4-A West.

Stars

Reagan — QB Makhi Purvis 6-of-13, 82 yards passing, 7 rushes, 12 yards, TD; RB Tsion Saunders 15 carries, 124 yards, 3 TDs; ATH Luke Collins 2-of-4 passing, 13 yards, INT, 5 rushes, 60 yards, 2 TDs, 5 punts, 41.8-yard average; DB Jeremiah Baily fumble recovery, 2½ sacks; LB Nick Hall INT.

Grimsley — QB Faizon Brandon 5-of-10 passing, 64 yards, TD, INT, 2 rushes, 72 yards, TD; RB Mitchell Summers 19 carries, 247 yards, 2 TDs; RB/LB Khalil Stimpson 8 carries, 85 yards, TD; WR Alex Taylor 3 catches, 46 yard, TD; DB Fred Sellars INT.

What they said

“This is a long season and we play this tough non-conference schedule to get us ready for the CPC, and playing a team like Grimsley is definitely going to prepare us. It’s disappointing to lose, but I’m really proud of our guys and the fight.” – Josh McGee, Reagan coach

“We’ve got a young group. Eight new guys on defense. A lot of juniors on that side of the ball, and three sophomores who play. We’re inexperienced on the offensive side at quarterback and running back. To find a way to win this game against a really, really good football team just gives our guys that belief and validates some of the things we’ve been telling them.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

“Everybody fought. That’s Grimsley football right there.” – Jamaal Jarrett, Whirlies senior defensive tackle

Records

Reagan: 1-1.

Grimsley: 2-0.

Up next

Reagan: Charlotte Myers Park, Sept. 2.

Grimsley: Southern Pines Pinecrest, Sept. 9.

Scoring summary

Reagan 20 6 8 0 — 34

Grimsley 14 7 13 6 — 40

R – Tsion Saunders 48 run (Ryder Lawson kick), 1st, 10:18

G – Ryan Stephens 6 run (Jackson Henry kick), 1st, 8:13

G – Mitchell Summers 72 run (Henry kick), 1st, 4:49

R – Saunders 14 run (Lawson kick), 1st, 3:09

R – Luke Collins 20 run (kick blocked), 1st, 0:34

R – Collins 18 run (kick failed), 2nd, 7:08

G – Summers 70 run (Henry kick), 2nd, 1:49

R – Saunders 3 run (Saunders run), 3rd, 11:03

G – Faizon Brandon 80 run (Henry kick), 3rd, 10:49

G – Khalil Stimpson 42 run (kick blocked), 3rd, 2:19

G – Alex Taylor 20 pass from Brandon (kick blocked), 4th, 10:43