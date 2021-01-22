Quick Take: Mount Tabor 52, Dudley 44

The Spartans' experience makes the difference in the final four minutes of a 52-44 victory at Dudley.
Where
Chester Bradley Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Spartans won
A more experienced Mount Tabor team got scoring from seven players in the first half and made all the winning plays in the final four minutes to go to 2-0 in what promises to be a wild Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference race. The Spartans ran their offense patiently to get layups and free throws as all of their field goals in the fourth quarter came in the paint.
“I told them before the game that this one was going to come down to energy, effort and execution,” coach Andy Muse said, “and in the last four minutes we executed.”
Daniel Fulp finished with 18 points, Jashawn Torrence added 10 and Torrence, Finley Simmons and Jamarien Peterkin took turns making life miserable for Dudley star Ayden Gamble defensively.
What we learned
1. Daniel Fulp is the man for Mount Tabor. A role player at times last season, the 6-foot-3 senior forward is the one the Spartans turn to when they need a basket or a big play defensively. “The guys knew we needed to set it up to get him the ball at the end,” coach Andy Muse said.
3. Mount Tabor is Mount Tabor. The Spartans will be physical, play defense and run their offensive sets effectively for as long as Andy Muse is their coach. Despite losing much of the offense from a team that went 25-4 last season, Mount Tabor looks like one of the teams to beat in the conference. The Spartans’ trip to Smith on Tuesday should tell us a lot about the race for the title. “This was a tremendous Piedmont Triad 3-A basketball game," Muse said. "It was everything I expected. Every night out in our conference you have to bring it. When you go on the road and win at Dudley early in the race that’s huge.”
What they said
“Through my four years every game at Dudley seems like it’s been a one- or two-point victory. To come in here and get this one feels really good.” — Daniel Fulp, Mount Tabor senior forward
“We’re still learning. Early in the season we were doing a lot of trapping, but we stopped and we just pack it and help each other and try to keep people out of the paint, box out and rebound. Just basic basketball.” — Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach
Next up
Mount Tabor: At Smith, Tuesday.
Dudley: At Parkland, Tuesday.
Box score
Mount Tabor ;12 ;12 ;11 ;17 ; — ;52
Dudley ;8 ;11 ;10 ;15 ;— ;44
Mount Tabor (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-2 overall) — Daniel Fulp 18, Jashawn Torrence 10, James Viola 7, Josiah Banks 5, Finley Simmons 5, Kevonni Campbell 3, Jamarien Peterkin 2, Oshae Fernanders 2.
Dudley (0-2, 1-4) — Franklin Stockton 23, Cam Flippen 8, Ayden Gamble 6, Jahree Braswell 5, Sterling Brewer 2.
