Quick Take: Mount Tabor 52, Dudley 44

3. Mount Tabor is Mount Tabor. The Spartans will be physical, play defense and run their offensive sets effectively for as long as Andy Muse is their coach. Despite losing much of the offense from a team that went 25-4 last season, Mount Tabor looks like one of the teams to beat in the conference. The Spartans’ trip to Smith on Tuesday should tell us a lot about the race for the title. “This was a tremendous Piedmont Triad 3-A basketball game," Muse said. "It was everything I expected. Every night out in our conference you have to bring it. When you go on the road and win at Dudley early in the race that’s huge.”