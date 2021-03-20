Quick Take: Mount Tabor 9, Dudley 6

Dudley started six possessions at its 40-yard line or better, but the Panthers’ only score came two plays after they recovered a fumble at the Mount Tabor 7 in the second quarter.

“We had great field position,” Davis said. “We just couldn’t do anything with it. We have to find a way to generate some offense.

Stars

Mount Tabor — RB C.J. McIntyre 17 carries 122 yards, TD; Elliott Trinh game-winning FG.

Dudley — RB Milan Summers 17 carries, 47 yards, TD.

The big plays

Senior RB B.J. McIntyre ran 63 yards for a TD on Mount Tabor’s first possession of the game and broke loose for a 33-yard run to set up the Spartans’ field goal late in the first half. “He’s our workhorse,” Brown said. “We depend on B.J. McIntyre and he showed up for us and gave us what he had and it was enough.”

Three things we learned