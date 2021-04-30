Quick Take: Mount Tabor advances to Class 3-AA state championship football game

A Quick Take on Mount Tabor's 24-20 victory over Dudley on Friday night in a Class 3-AA football playoff state semifinal.
Where
Bob Sapp Field, Winston-Salem.
Stars
Dudley
• QB Jahmier Slade 11-of-23 passing, 182 yards, 2 TDs, INT
• RB Milan Summers 14 carries, 39 yards
• WR-KR Mekhi Wall 8 carries, 35 yards, 4 catches, 47 yards, 2 TDs
Mount Tabor
• RB B.J. McIntyre 15 carries, 83 yards
• LB Josiah Banks fumble recovery
• DB Jamari Slade INT
• DB-KR Collin Smith kickoff-return TD
The big plays
• With Dudley leading 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Mekhi Wall took a wildcat snap and after gaining a couple of yards was stripped of the ball by Mount Tabor’s Kobie Perez. The Spartans’ Josiah Banks recovered at the Dudley 39, and Mount Tabor scored what proved to be the winning touchdown eight plays later.
• On the Panthers’ final drive, Jamari Slade intercepted a Jahmier Slade pass at the Mount Tabor 15-yard line to seal the victory.
Records
Dudley: 8-2.
Mount Tabor: 10-0.
Up next
Mount Tabor: Class 3-AA championship game, Cleveland (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, at Carter-Finley Stadium or Kenan Stadium.
Scoring summary
Dudley ;7 ;7 ;6 ;0 ;— ;20
Mount Tabor ;14 ;3 ;0 ;7 ;— ;24
MT – Collin Smith 98 kickoff return (Eliott Trinh kick), 1st, 11:47
Du – Mekhi Wall 17 pass from Jahmier Slade (Boateng Woodson kick), 1st, 6:55
MT – Tyress McIntyre 3 run (Trinh kick), 1st, 3:26
Du – R.J. Baker 40 pass from Slade (Woodson kick), 2nd, 11:33
MT – Trinh FG 48, 2nd, 0:00
Du – Wall 11 pass from Slade (pass failed), 3rd, 5:49
MT – Lance Patterson 5 run (Trinh kick), 4th, 5:38