Quick Take: No. 2 Mount Tabor 29, Page 14

Where

Bob Sapp Field, Winston-Salem

Why the Spartans won

Senior quarterback Semaj Reaves-Smith and sophomore receiver Shamarius Peterkin connected early and often, and Mount Tabor’s defense came up with key stops.

Six of Reaves-Smith’s 14 completions went to Peterkin for 138 yards and three touchdowns. At 6-feet-2, 172 pounds, Peterkin is a big target who also can run by defenders after the catch. “That guy’s a big-time football player,” Spartans coach Tiesuan Brown said of Peterkin, “and as long as Semaj has time he’s going to get it there.”

Page held a Spartans team that always tries to establish the run behind a big offensive line to 3 yards rushing in the first quarter, but Tabor finished with 203 yards on 37 carries.

“Page’s defense is pretty good,” Brown said. “That front six was flying around and gave us fits all day. We like to run the football and those guys were stuffing us.”

Why the Pirates lost

Page missed some opportunities to complete passes downfield, but the Pirates’ biggest problem was penalties. Coach Doug Robertson’s team was flagged 12 times for 108 yards. “Page beat Page a lot tonight,” Robertson said.

The Pirates did run the ball effectively, especially early, with junior Maurice Andrews going for 123 yards on 23 carries. Two first-quarter drives that were fueled by Andrews reached at least the Mount Tabor 35 and ended in missed field-goal attempts.

The big plays

The end of the first half and the start of the second were Page’s undoing.

The Pirates took possession at their 17 late in the second quarter leading 7-6 and ended up punting from their 8 after they were penalized for delay of game, a block in the back and illegal procedure. Mount Tabor took over at Page’s 40 and scored five plays later to go up 12-7 with 38 seconds left in the half.

“I told the defense, ‘We’ve got to get a stop right here.’ We had them pinned down,” Brown said. “We were able to punch it in and that gave us momentum going into the half, and we knew we were getting the football to start the second half. It was a big swing.”

The Spartans received the second-half kickoff and went 65 yards in 2 minutes, 55 seconds, capped by a 35-yard TD pass from Reaves-Smith to Shamarius Peterkin. Wes Dunlap’s extra-point kick made it 19-7.

Three things we learned

1. Mount Tabor’s offense has weapons. Caesar’s running was complemented by sophomore Zion Thompson, who came off the bench in the second quarter to provide a spark and finished with 73 yards on seven carries. Peterkin is just one of a group of tall, speedy wideouts, and Reaves-Smith can use his feet to buy time to get the ball to those receivers. The Spartans will be a handful in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference.

2. Page’s offense is a work in progress. A week after rushing for 319 yards in a 22-14 win over Reidsville, the Pirates were held to 164 by Mount Tabor. “We’re not a big-play team geared to get a lot of separation to overcome that on offense,” Robertson said. “We had a lot of offensive penalties that put us way behind the chains. We’re a pretty good offense when we’re on schedule, but off-schedule we’re not.”

3. Both teams will be contenders in conference play. Page continues to improve in Robertson’s third season and will be one of a number of teams battling to challenge Grimsley in the Metro 4-A. A year after missing the playoffs and two seasons removed from a NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship, Mount Tabor is ready to be a factor at the 4-A level in a Central Piedmont that also includes East Forsyth and Reagan.

Stars

Page — QB Nick Williamson 6-of-15 passing, 120 yards, TD, INT; RB Maurice Andrews 23 carries, 124 yards; DB Jackson Hester INT.

Mount Tabor — QB Semaj Reaves-Smith 14-of-27 passing, 251 yards, 3 TDs, INT; RB Giovanni Caesar 19 carries, 112 yards, TD; RB Zion Thompson 7 carries, 73 yards; WR Shamarius Peterkin 6 catches, 138 yards, 3 TDs; DB Khadj’le Johnson INT.

What they said

“We beat ourselves too many times to have a chance against a team like Mount Tabor.” – Doug Robertson, Page coach

“We have an off week, a chance to heal up, and West (Forsyth) comes in here. We have to be ready for the CPC.” – Tiesuan Brown, Mount Tabor coach

Records

Page (No. 5 in HSXtra.com Top 10): 1-2.

Mount Tabor: 3-0.

Up next

Page: At Southwest Guilford, Sept. 16.

Mount Tabor: West Forsyth, Sept. 16.

Scoring summary

Page 0 7 0 7 — 14

Mount Tabor 6 6 10 7 — 29

MT – Giovanni Caesar 7 run (run failed), 1st, 1:00

Pa – Amonti Peguese 22 pass from Nick Williamson (Tylar Elliott kick), 2nd, 6:24

MT – Shamarius Peterkin 8 pass from Semaj Reaves-Smith (pass failed), 2nd, :38

MT – Shamarius Peterkin 35 pass from Reaves-Smith (Wes Dunlap kick), 3rd, 9:05

MT – FG Dunlap 33, 3rd, 3:03

Pa – P.J. Thompson 5 run (Elliott kick), 4th, 11:29

MT – Shamarius Peterkin 35 pass from Reaves-Smith (Dunlap kick), 4th, 8:32