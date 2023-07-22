James Atkinson, Ragsdale’s former boys basketball coach, will be the Parkland assistant athletics director. The transition was announced Friday on Twitter.

Atkinson said that he had turned in his resignation at Ragsdale about three and a half weeks ago. At that point, he had known about his plans for the future but said taking his new job was officially confirmed on Friday.

Atkinson, a coach at Ragsdale since 2018, said he had been thinking about shifting to the administrative side of education and learned of the Parkland position in May.

Former Parkland athletics director Linwood Jerald was set to retire on June 30, and former assistant Clayton Richter was announced as Jerald’s replacement on May 23.

“I got my master’s in (school) administration, so I knew at some point in the next couple years that I needed to start transitioning into that to get paid for my master’s. So that was my plan, that was my pathway, I was going down that road and a couple people mentioned to me ‘You might be an AD one day’ and I was like ‘Well, I don’t think I want to do that’ and all of the sudden this popped open and here we are...

“It’s not the path I saw myself going down, but I’ll go from working with students mainly to now I am getting to work with the adults, so now I’m getting the full gamut and community and things of that nature. Hopefully if I decide to go the administrative route, assistant principal, now I’ve built a resume to where I can show that I have worked for community members, parents, adults, students, the whole stakeholders nation there.”

Atkinson said he was impressed by Parkland’s campus, the weight room and upgraded athletic facilities.

Atkinson will be a weight training teacher at Parkland, so he’ll still get some time working directly with athletes.

Atkinson’s Ragsdale teams went 67-50 over five seasons and shared a Metro 4A Conference regular season title with Grimsley in the 2021-22 season. In 2022-23, the Tigers went 18-10 overall and finished third in the conference.

Before that, Atkinson turned around a Thomasville boys basketball program that had six consecutive losing seasons. It went 13-11 in his first season and 23-4 and 19-7 in his last two seasons. The 2016-17 team went 10-0 in Central Carolina 2A Conference play.

Atkinson, a former Appalachian State football player, was Fairmont’s football coach for one season, in 2012.

Atkinson released a statement Friday thanking his Ragsdale coaching staff, current and former players, parents, administrators and school staff for what he called an “excellent and exciting experience” at the school.

“We have experienced many highs and lots of accomplishments, while putting an exciting and a relentless product on the court each night,” Atkinson stated. “I will cherish and remember all the moments as I transition into the role of Assistant Athletic Director at Parkland High School, in Winston-Salem.”