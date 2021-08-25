Ragsdale-Glenn football game canceled; Reynolds-Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford-Northeast Guilford postponed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ragsdale now must find an opponent for Sept. 10 or play a nine-game schedule. Debbie Jones, Ragsdale’s athletics director, said the Tigers will keep Sept. 10 open for now, knowing that more games are likely to be canceled and potential opponents should become available.

“You never know what the future holds, but you want to leave a date open just in case,” Jones said. “We do know that we’ll be able to play our game next Friday (against Oak Grove) and Thursday will be our last day of quarantine.”

The postponement of Western Guilford’s game at Northeast Guilford is the second time in as many weeks that the Hornets won’t play a varsity football game. Western’s trip to Eden to face Morehead on Aug. 20 was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Hornets’ program. Morehead instead played at Southern Alamance, losing 48-0, because the Panthers did not have the same open date as Western.

With the Hornets’ game against Northeast moved to Sept. 10, it is unlikely that Western will be able to play a full 10-game schedule unless the COVID-19 issues. Guilford County Schools officials did not immediately respond when asked which program had positive tests, but Western AD Chris Causey said in an email that the Hornets will not play this week.